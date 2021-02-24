ANAM Craft Marketplace to Launch Spring 2021

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Anam Craft Marketplace Press Release

New wholesale marketplace connects Celtic craft manufacturers with American buyers as a smart way to counter the impacts COVID has had on the industry.

A Celtic Focus

"While there are a number of wholesale marketplaces out there now, I can tell you as a retailer it's very difficult and time consuming to find new Irish and Celtic goods in one place" explained Ashley Rooney, co-founder. "There's so much competition that finding genuine, high quality goods is a common challenge. By creating a platform specifically for a buyer seeking Celtic craft and design, ANAM Craft Marketplace allows Irish and Celtic makers to truly stand out. We eliminate the difficulty and help craftspeople and manufacturers realize a much more satisfying return on their marketing efforts."



Curating for Discovery

The new ANAM Craft Marketplace is specifically for Celtic crafters, makers, and artists to sell their goods on a wholesale basis to the American market. Each business has its own self-managed storefront on the site, allowing them to showcase their best products to buyers who can’t make it to Ireland and Scotland right now. “We’ve prioritized the shopping experience to all buyers for discovery and ease of purchasing,” Rooney explained. “There are also great tools and features available for the Makers on our platform to simplify selling wholesale 24/7, giving them more time to spend designing and crafting.”



Strong Relationships Key to Success

Isabel Haley, also the Executive Director of the North American Celtic Trade Association, emphasizes the role community plays in the ongoing health of the Celtic craft industry. "Because we have a strong cohort of proven enthusiastic buyers and well-loved Celtic manufacturers, we have a deep understanding of what this industry needs. We're reaching out to affiliate organizations, including the Design Craft Council of Ireland, Enterprise Ireland NYC and other agencies to ensure inclusiveness. We want every brand -- from the independent artistic maker to the larger manufacturer -- to be able to take advantage of this direct, affordable route to the market."



Coming soon

The ANAM team is now actively onboarding Makers, as well as screening the growing waiting list to ensure each Maker fits the specific criteria to join. "It's never too soon to start connecting with new buyers," Rooney said. "Our 'no cash up front' option for interested makers makes it a lot easier for those who'd like to test the marketplace without having to commit their resources." ANAM Craft Marketplace is launching in Spring 2021.



