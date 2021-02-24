Press Releases LiceDoctors Press Release

Receive press releases from LiceDoctors: By Email RSS Feeds: LiceDoctors Expands Its Popular Head Lice Service in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

LiceDoctors Lice Treatment and Nit Removal Service is now available to more families in the Cedar Rapids area. The company provides the largest network of professional in-home lice treatment in America.

Cedar Rapids, IA, February 24, 2021 --(



LiceDoctors (www.licedoctors.com) offers screening, diagnosis and treatment services for people dealing with head lice. Technicians use all natural treatments to get rid of even the most persistent cases and the treatment comes with a full guarantee.



Owner Wendy Beck entered the lice profession over 20 years ago. "I saw that patients would come into my husband's medical office and he would prescribe treatment and then we would hear from the client that the chemicals didn't work. After extensive research on head lice, we knew that all-natural treatment was the way to go and our treatments work every time. We are so proud that all natural treatments have worked on over 500,000 clients!"



LiceDoctors will now make house calls to treat children and their families around Cedar Rapids in Cedar Falls, Davenport, Dubuque, Grinnell, Hiawatha, Iowa City, and other cities in the vicinity. The service is available seven days per week by appointment and comes with a 30-day guarantee when all family members are treated,



LiceDoctors can be reached from 7 am to midnight every night at 319-382-6720 or on the web at https://www.licedoctors.com/locations/cedar-rapids Cedar Rapids, IA, February 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Head lice are a source of annoyance for families all across America. Fortunately for families, there is a simple solution to the lice outbreak problem: LiceDoctors Lice Removal Service. Parents who try to treat these critterson their own often reach the height of frustration and are relieved to find that there is professional service that comes right to their home.LiceDoctors (www.licedoctors.com) offers screening, diagnosis and treatment services for people dealing with head lice. Technicians use all natural treatments to get rid of even the most persistent cases and the treatment comes with a full guarantee.Owner Wendy Beck entered the lice profession over 20 years ago. "I saw that patients would come into my husband's medical office and he would prescribe treatment and then we would hear from the client that the chemicals didn't work. After extensive research on head lice, we knew that all-natural treatment was the way to go and our treatments work every time. We are so proud that all natural treatments have worked on over 500,000 clients!"LiceDoctors will now make house calls to treat children and their families around Cedar Rapids in Cedar Falls, Davenport, Dubuque, Grinnell, Hiawatha, Iowa City, and other cities in the vicinity. The service is available seven days per week by appointment and comes with a 30-day guarantee when all family members are treated,LiceDoctors can be reached from 7 am to midnight every night at 319-382-6720 or on the web at https://www.licedoctors.com/locations/cedar-rapids Contact Information LiceDoctors

Wendy Beck

800-224-2537



www.licedoctors.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from LiceDoctors