LiceDoctors In-Home Lice Treatment Service Now Available to More Families Around Charlotte

LiceDoctors Head Lice and Nit Removal Treatment Service now makes house calls to additional cities and towns around Charlotte. The company has a long standing record of successfully eradicating lice in North Carolina families.

According the owner of LiceDoctors, Wendy Beck, who has been in the lice field for two decades and has national renown, "Chemical treatments do not penetrate the shell of the lice egg (nit) so they are ineffective in eliminating a lice infestation. It is necessary to remove the eggs from the hair and and we know how to do this."



LiceDoctors technicians come to your home to make the process as stress-free for clients as possible. The treatment area around Charlotte now includes Concord, Gastonia, Concord, Davidson, Gastonia, Matthews, Monroe, as well as Rock Hill, Fort Mill and Lake Wylie South Carolina.



LiceDoctors can be contacted by phone at 980-236-9416 or online at https://www.licedoctors.com/locations/charlotte

Wendy Beck

800-224-2537



www.licedoctors.com



