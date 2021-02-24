Michelle Jewsbury of Unsilenced Voices Speaking at the Global Elevation Success Summit February 25

Press Releases Unsilenced Voices Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, February 24, 2021 --(



She uses her story of survival as encouragement and motivation for others. By using reflective techniques in her presentation, Michelle creates a-ha moments that lead to transformation. Attendees leave inspired, revitalized, and ready to pursue their journey with renewed focus. With a confident yet calming approach, Michelle’s story makes a lasting impression on the audience and gives them the power to take their lives back.



Michelle Jewsbury is an international philanthropist, speaker, author, and coach. In August 2016, Michelle focused her efforts on ending domestic violence. Her desire to help victims of domestic abuse came from personal experience in such a relationship. In July 2017, Michelle founded Unsilenced Voices, a 501(c)3 nonprofit focused on inspiring change in communities around the globe by encouraging victims to break free and survivors to speak up about domestic violence and SGBV.



Los Angeles, CA, February 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Michelle Jewsbury, a valuable resource in the speaking industry and author of "But I Love Him," is headed to the virtual Global Elevation Summit on February 25; a must attend free virtual event. At the summit you'll get a full day of amazing education, tips, and strategies that you'll be able to apply immediately as soon as you leave the event. Jewsbury speaks at 12pm PST. (https://elevationsummitusa.eventbrite.com/?aff=MJ)

Michelle Jewsbury

562-506-5866



www.unsilencedvoices.org

www.michellejewsbury.com



