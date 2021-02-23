Testrite Expands Manufacturing for Visual Merchandising Displays During Global Supply Chain Disruptions



As a result of global supply disruptions caused by the pandemic, Testrite has stepped up to offer expanded hardware solutions and services. Testrite is a US based manufacturer of aluminum and steel hardware solutions providing a complete catalog of visual merchandising hardware, displays and graphics.





As a result of these disruptions, Testrite has stepped up to offer expanded hardware solutions and services. Testrite is a US-based manufacturer of aluminum and steel hardware solutions providing a complete catalog of visual merchandising hardware, displays and graphics.



“As a visual merchandising solutions partner with a 102 year history, we see how the gaps in the supply chain are disrupting US businesses,” says President, Jeffrey Rubin, of Testrite Visual, “and Testrite is prepared and positioned to fill the void created by these disruptions.”



At a time when online shopping continues to grow, and a global pandemic keeps people at home, it is more important than ever to use the right sales tools to attract and keep in-store shoppers. Visual merchandising solutions play a big role in the business strategy in 2021 and beyond. Testrite is proud to expand its manufacturing efforts and custom capabilities to provide a US made solution for all hardware, graphics, and displays. Testrite also manufactures a full line of safety dividers, partitions, and hand sanitizer stands in use at retailers nationwide.



Further, Testrite has become a go to US Manufacturer for facilities and supply companies who cannot afford to be out of stock 8-12 weeks awaiting imports. Testrite can move from a product to print to prototype to delivered product in 2-3 weeks in most cases.



Testrite invites interested parties to fill out a custom request form today to talk about your display needs or shop online at our website offering a convenient and comprehensive shopping experience.



