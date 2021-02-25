Excitement Grows as CX Leaders Gear Up for 2021 Customer Experience for Financial Services Summit

Press Releases Strategy Institute Press Release

Hosted on April 20-21, the Customer Experience for Financial Services Summit is the only event specifically designed to address challenges, trends and opportunities facing CX leaders in the financial services industry.

Toronto, Canada, February 25, 2021 --(



With the impact of COVID-19 adding to the transformative impact of FinTech, data analytics, and artificial intelligence on the financial services sector, there has never been a more important time for organizations to optimize their customer experience strategy. The Customer Experience for Financial Services Summit will deliver actionable insights and tangible solutions to help them do just that.



At the Customer Experience for Financial Services Summit, attendees will learn elite strategies from leading CX experts. 25+ CXO-level speakers and industry experts, from companies including AMEX, CIBC, Wells Fargo, Capital One, Landmark Credit Union, Mastercard, Manulife, PC Financial, and many others, will share their insights into transforming the customer experience.



Through keynotes, panels, live interactive sessions with enhanced Q&As, case studies, specialized breakout groups, networking, and a virtual exhibit hall, attendees will explore CX from every angle. Key topics to be discussed include the personalization of the digital experience, service design to make that experience frictionless, and developing a CX-enhancing enterprise strategy.



The event will include plenty of lessons from COVID-19, along with exploration of topics such as digital transformation in financial services, co-relating workplace motivation/happiness, and excellent CX, and digital and mobile paths to a frictionless customer experience. On-demand keynotes, panels, and workshops will be available 24/7 for up to three months after the event.



Tony Naldinho, VP of Marketing and Delegate Sales for the Strategy Institute comments:



"As businesses continue to invest in innovation, so much rides on the success of their customer experience strategy. This year we've ensured that the Customer Experience for Financial Services summit is focused on how brands have successfully transformed their CX strategies and how this is building long-term brand loyalty and giving them a tangible competitive advantage."



Contact Information Strategy Institute

Meagan Sweeney

866-298-9343

https://www.strategyinstitute.com

Meagan Sweeney

866-298-9343



https://www.strategyinstitute.com



