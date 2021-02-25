BYD Announces Dealer Agreement with Ogden Forklifts

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BYD Press Release

In business for over 60 years serving customers in Georgia, Ogden Forklifts recently acquired Florida Forklifts, giving the company seven locations Atlanta and Savannah in Georgia and Tampa, Jacksonville, Orlando, Winter Haven and Fort Myers in Florida. The employee-owned company offers material handling equipment products, parts, and service.



“This agreement gives BYD a greater presence in the southeast market to help revolutionize the forklift industry by bringing our state-of-the-art products to a new audience,” said Terry Rains, director of BYD North America’s Forklift Division. “The people of Ogden Forklift have a depth of knowledge about the material handling industry and are committed to customer service. They understand the importance of our revolutionary technology, and are a great fit with BYD. We strive to make the world a greener place by helping companies evolve to a new forklift power and away from internal combustion engines and lead acid battery forklifts.”



“We believe BYD is the right partner to expand with in our new joint territory in Florida and Georgia,” said John Gehrhardt, Ogden Forklifts’ CEO and presidents.



BYD’s material handling equipment simplifies operations by delivering a single-battery multi-shift solution. Spare batteries, cooling down batteries, and battery swapping are a thing of the past. BYD forklifts charge to full in under 90 minutes and run for up to 15-plus hours. When using opportunity charging, on breaks and downtime, your operation can truly run for 24 hours without thinking about batteries.



Unlike Lead-Acid batteries, and some “drop-in” lithium-ion batteries, BYD’s Iron Phosphate batteries feature high energy density while remaining environmentally friendly. There is no need for special ventilation requirements, watering infrastructure, or corrosion control.



As a first in the industry, BYD also offers a 110v / 15-amp plug-in charger capable of recharging its Iron Phosphate batteries. Because the Iron-Phosphate battery handles opportunity charging easily, you can even plug it in like you would your cell phone.



About BYD

The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a “total solution” with its zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save the electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. Globally, BYD has committed to corporate social responsibility, deeply monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We only select suppliers who share our commitment to just labor practices, human rights standards and the environment.



