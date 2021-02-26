Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases DataListsGroup Press Release

DataListsGroup Introduced an Updated Dermatologist Email List for Healthcare Marketers

DataListsGroup has introduced a Dermatologist Email List for modern-day healthcare marketers and launched it recently

Houston, TX, February 26, 2021



The decision to launch the Dermatologist Email List follows DataListsGroup's higher aspiration to provide a validated database to its growing clientele and its goal to reposition itself as the one-stop solution for all the email marketing campaign needs of healthcare marketers.



The List of Dermatologists who are working in hospitals, medical practices, health facilities, and home health care agencies. Besides this, the email list also gives access to a 3.1M+ email list of doctors in the USA that includes cardiologists, pediatricians, internal medicine, veterinary doctors, endodontists, psychiatrist, optometrist email addresses.



Commenting on the announcement Huge Murray, marketing manager from a leading healthcare product manufacturing company states that, “We see a unique alignment of sales & marketing activities with DataListsGroup. The data we received from our client is compliant and we have received a positive response from our marketing campaigns as a result. It is a new feather on the cap for the company with the introduction of the Dermatologist Email List. We have been very pleased with the quality of mailing lists.”



DataListsGroup is growing its mailing list by increasing its focus on the medical marketers, CME providers, pharmaceutical companies, and others to acquire data for making direct contact via telephone or email with other healthcare specialties. It has bold expansion goals for its business in the United States of America & beyond with a distinct focus on the traditionally under served small and island nations.



To tackle the accelerating client demand DataListsGroup is willing to expand its database beyond the United States. They are adopting the latest technology and tools to come up with validated databases as the marketing trends are evolving. They are developing new strategies to implement in the brand-new industry standards to provide the clients with high-quality data lists.



About:

The DataListsGroup is devoted to providing an email database to B2B marketers. For around a decade, DataListsGroup has been a leading B2B database company. They offer various platforms and opportunities for clients to reach and supply a wide range of marketing services. They are committed to Shape the future of businesses across the USA and global markets with unique and authentic databases. This aim has made DataListsGroup a leading database company worldwide. With access to more than 14 million companies, the organization is active in more than 50 countries and operates its service facilities in the United States.



For more information:

sales@datalistsgroup.com

Steven Rogers

+1 (786) 224 4014



www.datalistsgroup.com



