Auriga Honored Once Again as a Global Outsourcing 100 Company

Auriga has been recognized as one of the best software outsourcing vendors worldwide by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®).

The 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 is designed to acknowledge the finest outsourcing service providers around the world; the list includes both large international companies and smaller firms that provide a full spectrum of outsourcing services. The size of the company does not matter; only the growth and achievement influence the list. Every year, IAOP® experts define front-rank companies using a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an unbiased review from an independent panel of judges with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their own organizations.



This year, the selection criteria included customer references, awards, and certifications, programs for innovation, and corporate social responsibility (CSR). This comprehensive examination of the applicants makes The Global Outsourcing 100 a trustworthy resource that helps companies all over the globe choose the outsourcing service providers that best cater to their needs.



"Choosing the right partners is more important than ever. Companies that outsource, not only in the traditional sense but also through the wide array of ever-changing collaborative business models, are scrutinizing their providers very closely,” said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. “The Global Outsourcing 100 is the definitive guide to help companies research and compare service providers with whom they are considering relationships.”



Vyacheslav Vanyulin, Auriga’s CEO, commented:



"For Auriga, it’s a great recognition to be included in the Global Outsourcing 100 for the 14th year in a row. Such continuous success only means that we are going the right way and constantly developing to provide quality, innovation, and services that are accurately tailored to our customers’ needs.



"We owe this honor to all our people, their talents and dedication, and our clients, whose trust inspires us to scale new heights and improve our capabilities. To stay in the outsourcing vanguard, we will continue to focus on the needs of our clientele and create first-class products as has always been stated in our motto.”



The official list, showcasing the best companies in each judging category, will be published in the special Fortune 500 issue of FORTUNE® magazine in a special advertising feature produced by IAOP® in May 2021.



About IAOP

