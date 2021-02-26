Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: New Speakers Announced for the Virtual Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2021 Conference

SMi Group Reports: Speakers from the Czech Republic, Hungary, NATO, Netherlands, and the US have confirmed to speak at the virtual conference in May.

London, United Kingdom, February 26, 2021 --(



For those interested in attending, it is £499 for government, public sector, and military personnel and only £999 for commercial companies. Register at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/pr2



This year's agenda will feature brand-new speakers from the following nations:



- Czech Republic

Colonel Martin Jandourek, Commander, 22nd Helicopter Wing, Czech Air Force



- Hungary

Major General Nándor Kilián, Inspector, Hungarian Air Force Inspectorate, Hungarian Defence Forces



- NATO

Rear Admiral Giorgio Gomma, General Manager, NATO Helicopter Management Agency (NAHEMA)



- Netherlands

Colonel Peter Arts, Chief Helicopter Branch, Directorate of Operations, Royal Netherlands Air Force



- US

Major General David Francis, Commanding General, US Army Aviation Centre of Excellence and Fort Rucker, US Army

Brigadier General Walter Rugen, Director, Future Vertical Lift Cross-Functional Team, US Army



The 2021 brochure is now available to download at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/pr2



At this moment, the agenda features a total of 18 expert speaker representing: Albanian Air Force, Armed Forces of Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bell Helicopter, Croatian Air Force, Czech Air Force, DE&S - UK MoD, European Defence Agency, German Federal Ministry of Defence, Hungarian Defence Forces Command, Latvian Air Force, Leonardo, Lithuanian Air Force, Multinational Aviation Training Centre, Romanian Air Force, Royal Netherlands Air Force, Slovenian Armed Forces, US Army, and the US Army Futures Command.



Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe Conference

19th-20th May 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Sponsored by Bell Helicopter and Leonardo



SMi Group offers direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.



For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, February 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Now in its sixth year, SMi Group’s Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe conference taking place virtually on 19th and 20th May 2021, will host an unrivalled and diverse international speaker line-up of military and industry experts, ready to discuss the most up-to-date rotary wing aircrafts, systems and procurements currently operating in the air forces of today.For those interested in attending, it is £499 for government, public sector, and military personnel and only £999 for commercial companies. Register at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/pr2This year's agenda will feature brand-new speakers from the following nations:- Czech RepublicColonel Martin Jandourek, Commander, 22nd Helicopter Wing, Czech Air Force- HungaryMajor General Nándor Kilián, Inspector, Hungarian Air Force Inspectorate, Hungarian Defence Forces- NATORear Admiral Giorgio Gomma, General Manager, NATO Helicopter Management Agency (NAHEMA)- NetherlandsColonel Peter Arts, Chief Helicopter Branch, Directorate of Operations, Royal Netherlands Air Force- USMajor General David Francis, Commanding General, US Army Aviation Centre of Excellence and Fort Rucker, US ArmyBrigadier General Walter Rugen, Director, Future Vertical Lift Cross-Functional Team, US ArmyThe 2021 brochure is now available to download at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/pr2At this moment, the agenda features a total of 18 expert speaker representing: Albanian Air Force, Armed Forces of Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bell Helicopter, Croatian Air Force, Czech Air Force, DE&S - UK MoD, European Defence Agency, German Federal Ministry of Defence, Hungarian Defence Forces Command, Latvian Air Force, Leonardo, Lithuanian Air Force, Multinational Aviation Training Centre, Romanian Air Force, Royal Netherlands Air Force, Slovenian Armed Forces, US Army, and the US Army Futures Command.Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe Conference19th-20th May 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlySponsored by Bell Helicopter and LeonardoSMi Group offers direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/pr2



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group