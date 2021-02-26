Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Royal Netherlands Air Force to Brief on Current SSA Projects at SMi Group’s 16th Annual Military Space Situational Awareness Conference

SMi Group Reports: Captain Wilco van den Bogaard of the Royal Netherlands Air Force will be speaking at Military Space Situational Awareness 2021, taking place virtually on the 28th – 29th April.

London, United Kingdom, February 26, 2021 --(



Interested parties can attend the event at £299 for military and government personnel and £999 for commercial organisations by booking online at www.military-space.com/prcompr4



The Royal Netherlands Air Force is expected to launch their very first satellite this year, a 6U CubeSat called BRIK-II. This nanosatellite will provide the RNLAF with intelligence relating to navigation, communication and Earth Observation, and represents a significant step forward for the Dutch MoD's efforts to develop their first space capabilities.



Designed and integrated by Dutch space engineering company, Innovative Solutions in Space, BRIK-II will fly as a rideshare payload on an upcoming LauncherOne mission. As part of the Netherlands' broader plan to pursue responsive space capability, they will pursue a "late-load" integration, by integrating the payload with the rocket shortly prior to launch.



This exercise will prove critical in pioneering the payload processing capabilities required to execute responsive launch, the results of which will be analyzed and documented to be shared with allied partners.



Captain Wilco van den Bogaard, OT Space, Royal Netherlands Air Force will be speaking on the new BRIK-II satellite at Military Space Situational Awareness 2021, along with updates on current SSA projects and the ambition of the RNLAF Space Branch. His presentation will be as follows:



"Updates on RNLAF Space Activities"



Current SSA projects: radar & optical detection

BRIK-II - status of the RNLAF technical demonstator nano-satellite

Ambition of the RNLAF Space Branch



Presented by Captain Wilco van den Bogaard, OT Space, Royal Netherlands Air Force.



As the leading conference in Europe dedicated to space domain awareness as well as featuring 200+ attendees, this year’s conference will provide an unparalleled chance to meet with the key players in this important domain and remains a key calendar date for anyone involved in the satellite sector.



Attendees will benefit from SMi’s Virtual Conference platform that will deliver:



· Live and On Demand speaker content



· Networking capabilities with all attendees



· Ability to exhibit a virtual booth



· Ability to host and join meetings and socials



The full agenda, speaker line-up and brochure can be viewed online at: www.military-space.com/prcompr4.



Military Space Situational Awareness 2021



28th – 29th April 2021



Virtual Conference: Online Access Only



Lead Sponsor: ExoAnalytic Solutions



Sponsors & Exhibitors: Blue Canyon Technologies, L3Harris and Northstar



For sponsorship enquiries contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0)207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries contact Lauren Pears on +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or Lpears@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:



Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.pharma-microbiology-usa.com/pr1



