ABD Seeks Another Parade of Homes Award for New Luxury Pool Home in Palm Coast at Toscana

ABD will have its custom Courtyard model entered in the Flagler Parade of Homes coming up March 20-28, 2021. This is the luxury floor plan with pool and spa for which the Central Florida developer has won awards for several years in a row.

Palm Coast, FL, February 26, 2021 --(



“The Parade of Homes this year will have not just our custom ABD Courtyard to experience but Phase Two of the Toscana community to explore as well,” said Yuval Botansky, President of the Central Florida based builder and developer. “Our first Flagler Parade of Homes award was the coveted Grand Award in 2008 when Phase One kicked off, so this continuity of development and recognition has been very gratifying.”



As Phase One of Toscana nears sold out status, development in Phase Two kicked off in late 2020. The new main thoroughfare for Phase Two, the back portion of New Leatherwood Road, will begin clearing of trees and further construction in the 2nd quarter of this year. Sales are brisk in Toscana Palm Coast and ABD announced that price increases are likely as the unprecedented Florida real estate demand continues to dominate the industry.



Mark your calendar for the Flagler Parade of Homes in March 2021 to see ABD’s epitome of the luxury Courtyard model brand. The multiple-award winning home features four bedrooms and three and one half baths, stunning pool and spa design in the namesake courtyard, incredible high end features in every room, and unsurpassed curb appeal. Contact ABD sales representatives at any time for a private tour of the community and available homes.



For more information about ABD Development, please see

http://www.abddevelopment.com.



For more information about Toscana Palm Coast, please see

