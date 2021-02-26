Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Foxquilt Press Release

Receive press releases from Foxquilt: By Email RSS Feeds: Foxquilt Announces New U.S. Headquarters in North Carolina and Brandon Hickey joining as VP Sales and Operations Leader

Foxquilt plans to expand to 6 U.S. states in Spring 2021.

“It is no secret that Charlotte is one of the largest financial services hubs in the country and has done an amazing job in nurturing a vibrant fintech ecosystem. Charlotte has a vibrant culture that attracts a lot of young people to call it home after completing their studies at the myriad of world-class local colleges and universities. Curious, intelligent people have been the impetus for our growth and success. We believe that our new home in Charlotte will continue to foster a culture of curiosity and innovation,” said Mark Morissette, CEO & Co-Founder of Foxquilt.



Foxquilt also announced Brandon Hickey as their new Vice President Sales and Operations Leader. Hickey has 35 years of experience within the commercial insurance industry. Prior to Foxquilt, he held the position of President Brokerage Services, BIN Insurance Holdings, LLC., Chicago, Illinois. Insureon (BIN) is among the largest digital distributors for small commercial insurance products in the U.S.



“I am proud to be a part Foxquilt’s launch into the United States as a digital insurtech carrier. Distribution of small business insurance will continue to go through transformational change as more and more businesses buy, service and renew insurance online. Foxquilt is recognized as a leader in the P&C industry for its focus on delivering an innovative and fully-loaded customer buying and service experience, and I look forward to being a part of this company's rapid growth,” said Hickey on joining the Foxquilt team.



Foxquilt is launching its innovative platform and small business insurance offering in six states this Spring, including North Carolina. They are proud champions of the small business community and are excited to expand their value offering across the U.S.



About Foxquilt

Foxquilt is an Insurance technology company focused on empowering small businesses and B2B networks to save on Small Business insurance. Our Insurance-as-a-Service platform is complemented by a unique data and machine learning underwriting infrastructure. Leveraging innovative technology and creating unique products, their mission is to make life easier for business owners. For more information, visit https://www.foxquilt.com



Joyce Wong

1-888-878-4588, ext. 707



https://www.foxquilt.com



