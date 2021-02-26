Africa House Launches Hydroponics Program in Namibia

Press Releases Africa House Press Release

Windhoek, Namibia, February 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Africa House has recently launched the Africa House Hydroponics program in Namibia to help the country tackle its water crises and to help stabilize the food supply chain in the country. It is interesting to recall that Namibia suffers from a constant water shortage due to the arid climate of the country and the effects of climate change in the region. Other countries in the region such as South Africa also suffer from constant threat of water shortage, and in the past years the water levels have fallen o critical levels. And as a result, the government of South Africa resulted to water rationing mechanism to combat the crisis.

Namibia, being blessed with one of nature's most beautiful landscapes, has had to deal with water shortage for more than 3 decades; and Africa House, led by Engineer Abayomi Onasanya, is lending a helping hand in order to help Namibia overcome this challenge. Hydroponics Technology by the Africa House would ensure that farmers in the country can grow food without soil anywhere in the country regardless of climate, and it would help Namibia save 90% of water consumed in agriculture when compared to conventional agriculture. Speaking in an interview with journalists, the Global Director of Africa House: Engineer Abayomi Onasanya, who is also an advocate of sustainable agriculture disclosed that the Africa House Hydroponics Technology program in Namibia would focus on different segments of the Namibian food chain. Engineer Onasanya said that the first stage of the project is to train farmers, horticultural and vegetable growers in Namibia in order to expose them to the technology; after which they will be supported by the Africa House to set up their own Hydroponic farms across all the regions in the country. The second phase of the project would involve the establishment of large-scale hydroponics farms across the country in partnership with the various governmental agricultural agencies, farming associations and organizations in Namibia in order to reduce the importation of food in Namibia. Engineer Onasanya also said in the interview that, the third phase of the Hydroponics project in Namibia is to earn foreign income for the Namibian economy by exporting organically produced foods and vegetables to the other countries in the region, and beyond hereby turning Namibia into a net exporter of food. 

Contact Information
Africa House

Mike Chalmers

08056342366



https://www.africa-house.info



