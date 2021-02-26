Henderson Franklin Welcomes Return of Healthcare Lawyer Tom Clark



Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information about Clark or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com or connect with us on social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram. Fort Myers, FL, February 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce the return of Thomas P. Clark as a stockholder. He served in the firm’s Business & Tax Department from 1995 until 2012 before spending a little over eight years as in-house counsel for a company. Clark is Board Certified by The Florida Bar in both Health Law and Tax Law.Erin Houck-Toll, chair of the firm’s Business & Tax Department, reflects on the value of Clark’s expertise and presence in the office:“I’m excited to have Tom rejoin the firm full time. He is a brilliant lawyer, excelling both in technical expertise and in giving ‘real world’ advice to our clients and their businesses.”Clark’s practice is largely dedicated to personal service organizations, health care law, mergers and acquisitions, corporate law, partnership law, limited liability company law, taxation, and business planning. He is admitted to practice in all Florida state courts and the United States Tax Court. Best Lawyers in America®, Florida Super Lawyers, and Naples Illustrated have all recognized Clark for his work in health care law.Clark received his J.D. from Cumberland School of Law, his LL.M. in taxation from New York University, and his B.S.B.A. (with honors) from University of Florida. He may be reached at thomas.clark@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1151.Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information about Clark or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com or connect with us on social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram. Contact Information Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

