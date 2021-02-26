Kelly Presented “Condemnation Blight Damages in Florida” to The Florida Bar’s City, County, Local Government Law Section



Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on Kelly or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com. Fort Myers, FL, February 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Business Litigation attorney, Carlos A. Kelly, presented “Condemnation Blight Damages in Florida” to the members of the City, County & Local Government Law Section of The Florida Bar. Kelly has litigated eminent domain and other takings cases for many years. He regularly speaks to a variety of audiences about takings issues and has also published a number of articles and blog posts on takings issues. His seminar walked attendees through Florida case law and explain how the cases can be applied.Kelly is a sought-after speaker on a multitude of eminent domain aspects, including best practices to prepare an appraiser witness for trial in condemnation cases. He has presented for The Florida Bar’s Eminent Domain Committee, The Florida Bar’s City, County & Local Government Law Section, the Florida Association of County Engineers & Road Superintendents, Half Moon Education, Inc., and the West Coast Florida Chapter of the Appraisal Institute.Kelly is co-chair of Lee County Bar Association’s General Civil and Business Litigation Practice Section. He also devotes many hours to the community and serves as the Board Chair of The IMAG History & Science Center, and on SalusCare, Inc.’s Finance Committee. He has also been a long-time member of the Association of Eminent Domain Professionals, the Real Estate Investment Society, and The Florida Bar’s Eminent Domain Committee.Kelly received his undergraduate degree from Florida State University, magna cum laude, and his J.D. from Emory University. He may be reached at carlos.kelly@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1326.Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on Kelly or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com. Contact Information Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

