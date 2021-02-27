Registration is Now Open for SMi Group’s 2nd Annual Future Armored Vehicles: Protection Systems USA 2021

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Registration and sponsorship opportunities are now open for the Future Armored Vehicles: Protection Systems USA, which returns as a virtual conference this June.

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. London, United Kingdom, February 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The highly anticipated Future Armored Vehicles: Protection Systems USA will return for its 2nd year on June 10th and 11th 2021.As a leading conference focusing on the software developments within vehicle protection systems, delegates can anticipate exclusive updates from leading military and industry experts on topics such as; modular technology, hard/soft kill systems, integrated mission systems and the future of the technology, data management considerations many more.The two-day event will provide unique briefings on the development and integration of Active Protection Systems, as well as the wider vehicle protection suites employed by armed forces around the world.2021 Speakers Include:US Expert Military And Technical Speakers:• Mr David W. Marck, Project Director Main Battle Tanks Systems (MBTS), PEO Ground Combat Systems• Mr William Norton, Ground Vehicle Systems Center, Survivability and Protection, Chief Engineer, PM Abrams APS SME support, CCDC, US Army• Project Manager, Vehicle Protection Systems, PEO Ground Combat Systems, US Army• Colonel Kevin Chaney, PM Aircraft Survivability Equipment, PEO IEWS, US Army• Lieutenant Colonel Roei Siman Tov, APS Expert, Israel Defence Forces (IDF)• Mr Tom Newbery, Active Protection Research Technical Authority, Dstl, UK MoD• Mr Rob Baker, Defence Science and Technology Group, Discipline Lead, Advanced Vehicle Protection, Australian Defence Forces• Lieutenant Colonel Scott Coulson, Owner and Founder, Mass XV LLC• Representative, Cross Functional Team, NGCV, US Army Futures Command• Major General Bill Hix -Former Director of Strategy, Plans & Policy, Deputy Chief of Staff G-3/5/7, US ArmyHear from industry leaders testing, developing and applying the cutting-edge technology that will be used by armored brigades for years to come.Register at http://www.fav-aps.com/prcom1Attendance is free for military and government personnel, $499 for International and just $999 for commercial organisations.Proudly Sponsored by Leonardo DRSFor all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 or Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

http://www.fav-aps.com/prcom1



