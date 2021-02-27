Experts to Give Updates on UGV Platforms for Reconnaissance Operations at Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness 2021

London, United Kingdom, February 27, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- SMi Group’s Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness Conference taking place virtually on the 12th and 13th April 2021, will discuss a new theme – "utilising unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) platforms to increase the survivability and situational awareness capabilities for reconnaissance operations."
Interested parties can join the conference at £499 for military and government personnel and £999 for other delegates. Register at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/pr5
Delegates will have the opportunity to join vital discussions on this topic with in-depth briefings from the British Army, DSTL, US Army Futures Command and Diehl Defence. Presentations include:
1) Achieving and maintaining a strategic advantage for future armoured vehicle operations through optimal SA
Presented by Major Robert Atchison, SO2 Armour Cap, Ground Manoeuvre Capability Office, British Army
2) Exploring future concepts to optimize Situational Awareness for the British Army’s mechanized combat units
Presented by Major Joseph Needham, SO2 Land Systems, Military Advisor, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
3) Exploring Advances in Robotics and Sensor Networking to Optimise Situational Awareness for Future Mechanised Forces
Presented by Lieutenant Colonel Chris Orlowski, Product Manager, Robotic Combat Vehicle, US Army Futures Command
4) Unmanned Ground Vehicles — development status and integration into military environment
Presented by Dr Alexander Wolf, Head of Technology, Platforms and Unmanned Systems, Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG
The other key topics discussed this year include vetronic architectures, communications, CIS capabilities, battle management systems, acoustic sensors, optronics, crew displays, defensive aid suites, mobile camouflage systems, and many more.
The full speaker line-up, agenda and brochure are available at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/pr5
Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness
12th - 13th April 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
Sponsors: Galleon Embedded Computing, Hensoldt Optronics, Lockheed Martin and Petards
For sponsorship enquiries contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0)207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk
For all delegate enquiries and guest passes, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.