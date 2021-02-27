Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Experts to Give Updates on UGV Platforms for Reconnaissance Operations at Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness 2021

SMi Group reports: The British Army, DSTL, US Army Futures Command and Diehl Defence to present at the virtual conference in April.

London, United Kingdom, February 27, 2021 --(



Interested parties can join the conference at £499 for military and government personnel and £999 for other delegates. Register at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/pr5



Delegates will have the opportunity to join vital discussions on this topic with in-depth briefings from the British Army, DSTL, US Army Futures Command and Diehl Defence. Presentations include:



1) Achieving and maintaining a strategic advantage for future armoured vehicle operations through optimal SA

Presented by Major Robert Atchison, SO2 Armour Cap, Ground Manoeuvre Capability Office, British Army



2) Exploring future concepts to optimize Situational Awareness for the British Army’s mechanized combat units

Presented by Major Joseph Needham, SO2 Land Systems, Military Advisor, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory



3) Exploring Advances in Robotics and Sensor Networking to Optimise Situational Awareness for Future Mechanised Forces

Presented by Lieutenant Colonel Chris Orlowski, Product Manager, Robotic Combat Vehicle, US Army Futures Command



4) Unmanned Ground Vehicles — development status and integration into military environment

Presented by Dr Alexander Wolf, Head of Technology, Platforms and Unmanned Systems, Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG



The other key topics discussed this year include vetronic architectures, communications, CIS capabilities, battle management systems, acoustic sensors, optronics, crew displays, defensive aid suites, mobile camouflage systems, and many more.



The full speaker line-up, agenda and brochure are available at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/pr5



Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness

12th - 13th April 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Sponsors: Galleon Embedded Computing, Hensoldt Optronics, Lockheed Martin and Petards



For sponsorship enquiries contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0)207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For all delegate enquiries and guest passes, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.



About SMi Group:

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/pr5



