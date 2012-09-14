Elesa Angled Handles Inclined to Make Things Easier for Many Industries

Press Releases ELESA (UK) Ltd Press Release

Metheringham, United Kingdom, February 27, 2021 --(



Elesa ESP, MSP and GN 430 angled handles are designed with safety in mind. Protecting the operator should be paramount in any working environment, which is what these handles have specifically been designed to achieve. The benefit of protective covers is undeniable, whilst the M.743 inclined handles offer protection due to its distancing from the machine.



The angular style and variety of colour options on Elesa’s ESP range can be an effective and important aesthetic consideration in the presentation of machine tools, or industrial machines. Alternatively, in the outdoor environment for large equipment, such as off-road and agricultural vehicles, they provide a simple but highly effective safety feature. Wherever they are used the convenient labelling capability of the GN 430 series ensures clear identification of function, or contents in all situations.



Other applications include print and processing lines, textile machines, commercial furniture, storage solutions, and packaging equipment. Contact Information ELESA (UK) Ltd.

Daniel Hodson

01526 322670



https://www.elesa.com/en/elesab2bstoreuk/catalogo-cat-166-sales/bridge-handles--1



