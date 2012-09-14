Press Releases PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Press Release

Receive press releases from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS: By Email RSS Feeds: QMAGINE Smart: The Queue Management System from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS, "All in One"

QMAGINE Smart allows the customer to gain time even while waiting.

Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, February 27, 2021 --(



In places where there is more than one customer service, QMAGINE Smart allows customers to save time by not having to wait in long lines. At the same time, it provides a welcoming, simple and intuitive experience.



So, when the customer arrives at the multimedia kiosk, he only has to indicate the stores and/or services where he wants to be attended and, consequently, the QMAGINE Smart algorithm will assign a shorter time order for the attendance of those stores and/or services.



As an example, if a person goes to a mall and wants to go to three stores, he should indicate on the kiosk which stores are those. Then, the QMAGINE Smart system, based on information about the queues in each of these stores, will tell the person which is the best order of service. In addition, to facilitate the customer’s shopping journey, the QMAGINE Smart system ensures that the customer never misses a turn.



PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS’ smart attendance management system also provides an alert system by SMS, WhatsApp or through an app. This way, the customer receives notifications of the attendance status regarding each of the chosen stores. All this is possible with just one ticket, which can be used in all stores and/or services.



QMAGINE Smart system can also be connected to a booking. This means that the customer can book stores and/or services, which means that when the customer arrives at the multimedia kiosk, he only has to check-in. Then, everything works the same way as mentioned above: the system manages the order in which the customer will be served.



The future is happening.



Take a look at https://swki.me/M8Gn1QaX



Photo: https://ibb.co/17hfFm7 Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, February 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Reducing customer waiting time, improving service efficiency and increasing the revenue of any establishment with queue management solutions are some of the objectives of the QMAGINE division, from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS. This way, an intelligent customer care management system, QMAGINE Smart, was developed, which allows the customer to gain time even while waiting to be attended.In places where there is more than one customer service, QMAGINE Smart allows customers to save time by not having to wait in long lines. At the same time, it provides a welcoming, simple and intuitive experience.So, when the customer arrives at the multimedia kiosk, he only has to indicate the stores and/or services where he wants to be attended and, consequently, the QMAGINE Smart algorithm will assign a shorter time order for the attendance of those stores and/or services.As an example, if a person goes to a mall and wants to go to three stores, he should indicate on the kiosk which stores are those. Then, the QMAGINE Smart system, based on information about the queues in each of these stores, will tell the person which is the best order of service. In addition, to facilitate the customer’s shopping journey, the QMAGINE Smart system ensures that the customer never misses a turn.PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS’ smart attendance management system also provides an alert system by SMS, WhatsApp or through an app. This way, the customer receives notifications of the attendance status regarding each of the chosen stores. All this is possible with just one ticket, which can be used in all stores and/or services.QMAGINE Smart system can also be connected to a booking. This means that the customer can book stores and/or services, which means that when the customer arrives at the multimedia kiosk, he only has to check-in. Then, everything works the same way as mentioned above: the system manages the order in which the customer will be served.The future is happening.Take a look at https://swki.me/M8Gn1QaXPhoto: https://ibb.co/17hfFm7 Contact Information PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS

Miguel Soares

+351 304 501 710



oemkiosks.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS