Press Releases Defense Strategies Institute Press Release

Receive press releases from Defense Strategies Institute: By Email RSS Feeds: Defense Strategy Institute's 3rd Annual Human Performance and Biosystems Summit

Join Defense Strategies Institute This April 7-8 in Alexandria, VA for the 3rd Annual Human Performance and Biosystems Summit

Alexandria, VA, March 01, 2021 --(



DSI’s 2021 Human Performance and Biosystems Summit will focus on opportunities to improve human capabilities through advanced research and development in the areas of training, cognition, nutrition, medical care, and machine-human interfaces. This year’s Summit will focus on efforts to leverage these emerging technologies to better prepare, train, and care for the warfighter.



To this end, the summit will feature senior level-speakers and sessions including:



- Advancing Soldier & Squad Lethality and Combat Readiness

Dr. Robb Wilcox, ST Lead for Human Systems Performance, Combat Capabilities Development Center Soldier Center



- Panel Discussion: Creating Ready and Resilient Warfighters at Home Station

Dr. Elizabeth (Elise) P. Van Winkle, SES, Executive Director of the Office of Force Resiliency for the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness (USD(P&R))



- Developing Fit and Capable Sailors Prepared for Future Naval Operations

CAPT Erik Thors, USN, Commanding Officer, Recruit Training Command



- Optimizing Warfighter Health and Performance through Medical Research

COL Troy Morton, USA, Commander U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine



- Delivering game-changing Human Performance Capabilities across the Air Force

Dr. Rajesh Naik, Chief Scientist, 711 Human Performance Wing



- Employing Human Performance to Improve the Initial Proficiency and Skills of Marines

Brian McGuire, Col USMCR (Ret), Director, Human Performance Office, US Marine Corps Training and Education Command.



DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Thomas Engelman at tengelman@dsigroup.org, 201-918-3477.



Current Sponsors & Exhibitors Include: Leidos, Drip Drop, KBR, SOS, DFND, ADS, and BeaverFit



In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 3rd Human Performance & Biosystems Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at http://humanperformance.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.



Summit is closed to the press and no recordings will be allowed. Alexandria, VA, March 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- As the global environment shifts towards great power competition, modern warfighters will need to be mentally and physically resilient to the challenges that they will face while deployed and at home. Emerging technologies and research will enable the US military to maximize the capabilities and performance of its Warfighters across the full spectrum of operations.DSI’s 2021 Human Performance and Biosystems Summit will focus on opportunities to improve human capabilities through advanced research and development in the areas of training, cognition, nutrition, medical care, and machine-human interfaces. This year’s Summit will focus on efforts to leverage these emerging technologies to better prepare, train, and care for the warfighter.To this end, the summit will feature senior level-speakers and sessions including:- Advancing Soldier & Squad Lethality and Combat ReadinessDr. Robb Wilcox, ST Lead for Human Systems Performance, Combat Capabilities Development Center Soldier Center- Panel Discussion: Creating Ready and Resilient Warfighters at Home StationDr. Elizabeth (Elise) P. Van Winkle, SES, Executive Director of the Office of Force Resiliency for the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness (USD(P&R))- Developing Fit and Capable Sailors Prepared for Future Naval OperationsCAPT Erik Thors, USN, Commanding Officer, Recruit Training Command- Optimizing Warfighter Health and Performance through Medical ResearchCOL Troy Morton, USA, Commander U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine- Delivering game-changing Human Performance Capabilities across the Air ForceDr. Rajesh Naik, Chief Scientist, 711 Human Performance Wing- Employing Human Performance to Improve the Initial Proficiency and Skills of MarinesBrian McGuire, Col USMCR (Ret), Director, Human Performance Office, US Marine Corps Training and Education Command.DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Thomas Engelman at tengelman@dsigroup.org, 201-918-3477.Current Sponsors & Exhibitors Include: Leidos, Drip Drop, KBR, SOS, DFND, ADS, and BeaverFitIn order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 3rd Human Performance & Biosystems Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at http://humanperformance.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.Summit is closed to the press and no recordings will be allowed. Contact Information Defense Strategies Institute

Erica Noreika

201-8967802



http://humanperformance.dsigroup.org/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Defense Strategies Institute