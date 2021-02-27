Press Releases Benchmark International Press Release

Receive press releases from Benchmark International: By Email RSS Feeds: Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction of Greentex Landscaping, Inc. to Zodega Landscape Services, LLC

Tampa, FL, February 27, 2021 --(



GreenTex Landscaping Inc. performs landscaping, groundskeeping, edging, trimming, mulch, aeration, and other lawn care services across the North Dallas area, servicing residential and commercial customers. GreenTex has been successfully operating for more than 13 years and has received the Angie’s List Super Service Award for outstanding customer service for six years in a row.



Zodega offers high-quality lawn care and landscaping services to high-end residential and commercial properties across the Houston metropolitan area. In addition to standard landscaping and lawn maintenance, Zodega provides tailored pressure washing and pest control to suit customer needs.



Bill Biancaniello, President of G-Tex, Corp. and former owner of GreenTex Landscaping, commented, “The Benchmark team did a fantastic job of keeping the transaction on track. They were available to provide support throughout the entire transaction process and were particularly supportive in giving the final push which got the transaction over the finish line.”



Regarding the deal completion, Anthony Hernandez, Benchmark International Transaction Director, shared, “The Benchmark team is delighted to announce the successful sale of GreenTex Landscaping to Zodega Landscaping. The team is excited to see Zodega’s successful expansion with the strategic acquisition of GreenTex. It was a particular pleasure for Benchmark International to work with G-Tex and the team wishes each of the parties every success in their future endeavors.”



Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com

Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0)161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com

Africa: Anthony McCardle at +2721 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com



About Benchmark International:

Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.



Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com/

Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com/ Tampa, FL, February 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the acquisition of GreenTex Landscaping Inc. by Zodega Landscape Services, LLC.GreenTex Landscaping Inc. performs landscaping, groundskeeping, edging, trimming, mulch, aeration, and other lawn care services across the North Dallas area, servicing residential and commercial customers. GreenTex has been successfully operating for more than 13 years and has received the Angie’s List Super Service Award for outstanding customer service for six years in a row.Zodega offers high-quality lawn care and landscaping services to high-end residential and commercial properties across the Houston metropolitan area. In addition to standard landscaping and lawn maintenance, Zodega provides tailored pressure washing and pest control to suit customer needs.Bill Biancaniello, President of G-Tex, Corp. and former owner of GreenTex Landscaping, commented, “The Benchmark team did a fantastic job of keeping the transaction on track. They were available to provide support throughout the entire transaction process and were particularly supportive in giving the final push which got the transaction over the finish line.”Regarding the deal completion, Anthony Hernandez, Benchmark International Transaction Director, shared, “The Benchmark team is delighted to announce the successful sale of GreenTex Landscaping to Zodega Landscaping. The team is excited to see Zodega’s successful expansion with the strategic acquisition of GreenTex. It was a particular pleasure for Benchmark International to work with G-Tex and the team wishes each of the parties every success in their future endeavors.”Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.comEurope: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0)161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.comAfrica: Anthony McCardle at +2721 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.comAbout Benchmark International:Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com/Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com/ Contact Information Benchmark International

Brittney Zoeller

813-898-2350



www.benchmarkintl.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Benchmark International