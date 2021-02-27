My Money Workshop Announces New Partnership with Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases My Money Workshop Inc Press Release

My Money Workshop, a nonprofit that educates teens and adults to manage their finances and to make a lifetime of informed decisions, is proud to announce that it has received a $5,000 Premiere Turning Point Sponsorship from Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union.

My Money Workshop, a nonprofit that educates teens and adults to manage their finances and to make a lifetime of informed decisions, is proud to announce that it has received a $5,000 Premiere Turning Point Sponsorship from Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union (MHV).



MHV’s sponsorship dollars will directly support their customized Foundation for Financial Success program for the parents at the Peekskill Parent Resource Center, a long-time My Money Workshop community partner. For nearly 12 years, My Money Workshop has empowered teens and adults to advocate for themselves as they begin or return to their financial journey. My Money Workshop partners with public/private high schools, colleges, universities, specialty schools, and community-based organizations to deliver highly interactive financial literacy programs to students and community members. Their partners are committed to empowering individuals and communities toward self-sufficiency.



“We are thrilled to welcome Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union as a Premiere Turning Point Sponsor,” says Gineyda Diaz, My Money Workshop’s Executive Director. “Our corporate partners enable My Money Workshop to deliver customized financial literacy programs free of charge at partnering schools and organizations. MHV’s support will have an exponential impact in our community, and I am pleased to begin this new partnership.”



MHV is recognized as a leading financial literacy advocate. They’ve built an entire portfolio of financial education carefully designed to address the most basic banking skills to more complex financial topics. MHV will partner with My Money Workshop staff and instructors to create a new Financial education topic, The Difference Between Banks and Credit Unions, that will be delivered during future My Money Workshop programs.



Michael Mattone, VP, Community Impact at MHV says: "Guiding people on their financial journeys is a core mission at MHV. The partnership with My Money Workshop means that critical financial education resources continue to remain accessible to the residents of Peekskill."



About My Money Workshop



My Money Workshop is a financial literacy organization that provides participants with actionable steps for a better tomorrow. Our mission is to educate people to manage their finances wisely and make a lifetime of informed decisions. Via customized financial education programs, we provide our participants tactics that empower them to learn to advocate for themselves as they begin or return to their financial journey. We teach our participants that there is power in knowledge. Through our customized financial literacy programs, we teach students ages 12 and up and low-income adults to use knowledge to achieve financial freedom. My Money Workshop has served over 20,000 participants at over 1,000 workshops across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.



About Mid-Hudon Valley Federal Credit Union



Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union (MHV) is a member-owned credit union that has served individuals and businesses since 1963. MHV is committed to guiding its members to discover their financial possibilities, wherever they are on their journey. Using a consultative approach and incorporating financial education, MHV works to connect its members to the financial solutions that are right for their individual needs by providing the guidance necessary to make sound decisions. MHV serves the counties of Ulster, Dutchess, Orange, Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, and Sullivan. Visit mhvfcu.com for more information.



