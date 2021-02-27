Ergonomix Adopts Trizar Technology

Press Releases Clean Textile Technology Press Release

Ergonomix a cutting edge workwear and no melt no drip uniform provider has added Trizar Technology to it's upcoming clothing line.

Ergonomix Apparel has adopted Trizar ® technology to add performance in both hot and cold weather to their line of no melt no drip clothing. The new line will also incorporate the advanced design that defines Ergonomix work wear and extend the comfort range of all products.



Trizar ® technology uses the science of emissivity to manage heat and thermo regulate fabrics. Trizar ® Fabrics has a low emissivity product that reduces heat buildup in layers and in the sun. This space age technology was recently adopted by the Major League Lacrosse teams for all their New Balance® uniforms to reduce heat accumulation out in the sun. “Our patents cover the full spectrum of heat and UV challenges of fabric applications to keep you cooler in the sun," says Brad Poorman CEO of Clean Textile technology “Low emissivity products are commonly used in sheer films to make Low-E windows for buildings saving energy and keeping buildings cooler.”



“The goal of having more warmth without adding weight is attractive to everyone that spends time working outdoors,” adds Chris Neary CEO Vertical Brands. “We were fascinated by the breadth of application of the technology and believe this technology will keep workers cooler.”



Contact Information Clean Textile Technology

Brad Poorman

720-560-2717

www.trizartechnology.com

john.olver@emisshield.com

Brad Poorman

720-560-2717



www.trizartechnology.com

john.olver@emisshield.com



