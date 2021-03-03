BCS Makes a Generous Donation to Wells of Life to Celebrate 20 Years in Business

Wells of Life is a Christian non-profit organization that is dedicated to solving the water dilemma one well at a time. To celebrate 20 years in business, BCS and its founder Bob Bond made a generous donation to the Wells of Life foundation to restore an existing well in Uganda.

To learn more about Wells of Life or to donate to the cause, please visit www.wellsoflife.org or call (855) 935-5763. For more information on Bond Consulting Services, please contact sales@BondConsultingServices.com or call (562) 988-3451. Long Beach, CA, March 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Background on Wells of LifeFounded in 2008, Wells of Life is a Christian non-profit organization that provides access to clean water for impoverished communities in Uganda. Wells of Life partners with rural communities to build sustainable drinking wells that serve more than 630,000 Ugandans. The organization also provides sanitation and hygiene educational programs for these communities. Wells of Life is completely devoted to decreasing the clean water deficit and increasing the quality of life for those in need.Background on BCSBond Consulting Services (BCS) was founded by President Bob Bond in Long Beach, CA in early 2000. Bob established BCS with a mission of improving the lives and business success of our clients, team members and partners. BCS has grown substantially and now has 27 full-time Team members and serves over 300 clients throughout the United States and Canada.To celebrate 20 years in business, BCS and its founder Bob Bond made a very generous donation to the Wells of Life foundation to restore an existing well that will help over 1,000 Ugandans.Nick Jordan, Chief Executive Officer of Wells of Life, shares: “The generous donation is going to change the lives of over a thousand people as it will be used to restore a critical well in Uganda. A sincere and heartfelt thank you Bob and BCS for your generosity and I wish you a happy and blessed 2021.”BCS is dedicated to moving communities forward in any and every way possible, and BCS is extremely proud to be a donor to such an amazing organization that is directly improving the lives of so many.To learn more about Wells of Life or to donate to the cause, please visit www.wellsoflife.org or call (855) 935-5763. For more information on Bond Consulting Services, please contact sales@BondConsultingServices.com or call (562) 988-3451.