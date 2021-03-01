emeds becomes Pakistan’s First International Standard Pharmacy as It Moves Towards Expansion

Press Releases emeds Press Release

emeds’s COO Faizan Sajid says, "Achieving ISO standard is another step towards innovating health care in Pakistan. I trust this milestone will serve as a benchmark to ensure that the highest standards are maintained within the pharmacy industry. This achievement is a testament to the hard work put in by our team and I expect this feat to go a long way in instilling confidence in our consumers and further cement emeds as leader within the digital retail pharmacy sector."



emeds is led by qualified medical and pharmaceutical experts, who provide a user- friendly service and use state of the art digital technology which they claim will revolutionise the way medicines are acquired in Pakistan.



Expansion

Following its launch in 2020, emeds has experienced significant growth while it looks to uplift the standards of the industry through technology. emeds currently dispatches prescription and over-the-counter medicines from its main National hub in DHA Lahore. As part of it’s expansion plans the team at emeds have acquired more locations which they plan to open in the coming months to further reduce delivery times and make genuine quality medicines easily accessible throughout Pakistan.



About:

emeds Pharmacy is a digital retail pharmacy operating under its own license issued by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP). Their team consists of technology and medical health experts making emeds a pioneer in the health tech sector in Pakistan.



www.emeds.pk



For further information and comment, contact info@emeds.pk , Tel: 0311 113 6337



ISO 9001:2015 is the international standard for a quality management system. This certification is awarded to companies who demonstrate consistent performance in quality, management and operations. The ISO certification is the recognition of unmatched performance, quality of service and excellence.

https://www.iso.org/



Sources:

https://emeds.pk/

emeds pharmacy

https://www.dra.gov.pk



Faizan Sajid

0311 1136337



www.emeds.pk



