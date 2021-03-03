Press Releases Dingtone, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Dingtone, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Dingtone Provides Tips on Avoiding Spam Calls as 70% of People Say They’ve Received Unwanted Calls

60 percent of people said spam calls increased during the pandemic.

San Jose, CA, March 03, 2021 --(



Of the 70 percent of people who received unwanted spam calls, 42 percent of the calls were for commodity promotion, while 26 percent were financial fraud calls. In addition, survey data reveals that 30 percent of these unwanted calls were robocalls.



With spam calls drastically increasing during the COVID-19 pandemic, most people are annoyed by the effects of spam calls but have not found useful solutions yet, as up to 55 percent of respondents chose to do nothing/simply ignored those calls. In fact, more than 40 percent of people blocked these numbers, which brought little effect on later harassing calls from new numbers.



To help people combat these unwanted spam and fraud calls, telecommunication experts from Dingtone have provided the following tips to help people securely stay connected with important people without being impacted by scammers.



• Do not reveal financial and identical information to unidentifiable callers.

• Double-check the URL before clicking.

• Use a second phone number to register websites and apps, such as dating apps, to protect your personal phone number.



“These survey results clearly show that there has been a drastic increase in unwanted spam calls, especially during the pandemic,” Tiger Liu, Vice President of Dingtone, said. “That is why at Dingtone we focus our attention on online security to protect our users from spam and fraud calls so they can stay securely connected with the people they actually want to talk to.”



For more information on Dingtone or ways to protect yourself from spam and fraud calls, please visit http://dingtone.me/ .



About Dingtone

Dingtone, Inc. is a renowned VoIP provider that helps people stay connected with its reliable communication products and services. The company currently serves more than 100 million users worldwide. People make unlimited free phone calls, send text messages and fax documents, share pictures, videos, and locations through its products in everyday situations. Dingtone is committed to enabling every user to benefit from the accelerating growth of technology. San Jose, CA, March 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Dingtone, Inc, a leading VoIP provider and cloud-based virtual mobile communication operator, today announced survey results showing that 70 percent of people have received unwanted spam calls, with 60 percent of them saying they’ve received more during the pandemic.Of the 70 percent of people who received unwanted spam calls, 42 percent of the calls were for commodity promotion, while 26 percent were financial fraud calls. In addition, survey data reveals that 30 percent of these unwanted calls were robocalls.With spam calls drastically increasing during the COVID-19 pandemic, most people are annoyed by the effects of spam calls but have not found useful solutions yet, as up to 55 percent of respondents chose to do nothing/simply ignored those calls. In fact, more than 40 percent of people blocked these numbers, which brought little effect on later harassing calls from new numbers.To help people combat these unwanted spam and fraud calls, telecommunication experts from Dingtone have provided the following tips to help people securely stay connected with important people without being impacted by scammers.• Do not reveal financial and identical information to unidentifiable callers.• Double-check the URL before clicking.• Use a second phone number to register websites and apps, such as dating apps, to protect your personal phone number.“These survey results clearly show that there has been a drastic increase in unwanted spam calls, especially during the pandemic,” Tiger Liu, Vice President of Dingtone, said. “That is why at Dingtone we focus our attention on online security to protect our users from spam and fraud calls so they can stay securely connected with the people they actually want to talk to.”For more information on Dingtone or ways to protect yourself from spam and fraud calls, please visit http://dingtone.me/ .About DingtoneDingtone, Inc. is a renowned VoIP provider that helps people stay connected with its reliable communication products and services. The company currently serves more than 100 million users worldwide. People make unlimited free phone calls, send text messages and fax documents, share pictures, videos, and locations through its products in everyday situations. Dingtone is committed to enabling every user to benefit from the accelerating growth of technology. Contact Information Dingtone, Inc.

Aurora Wang

669-209-0123



http://dingtone.me/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Dingtone, Inc.