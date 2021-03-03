Zoek is Launching the First CV Into Space

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Zoek Press Release

Online job board Zoek is giving UK job seekers the opportunity to have their CV launched into space in celebration of Star Wars Day.

Online job board Zoek is giving you the opportunity to have your CV launched into space. With new jobs in demand due to the pandemic, the competition aims to give job seekers a creative way to get noticed by employers in celebration of Star Wars Day on May 4th.



The competition, which runs from 1st March to 9th April, will see three lucky winners receive a professional CV rewrite from employment support company TopCV. The CVs will be displayed on a screen and filmed travelling into space by Sent Into Space, lifted using a massive hydrogen balloon to heights exceeding 100,000 feet.



Onboard the launch vehicle, a flight computer will provide live positional data to the team to track the craft through its journey. Once it has reached a visually stunning altitude, the engineers will remotely burst the balloon, bringing the craft back down to Earth. On May the Fourth (known as Star Wars Day because of its similarity to the iconic phrase "may the force be with you") Zoek will share video footage of the winners' CVs in space with employers and recruiters nationwide.



Zoek’s managing director, Diana Campbell, said of the competition: “Zoek is known for doing things differently when it comes to matching candidates with roles, and for the high-profile ways we’ve helped people find work in the past. Our intelligent job-matching service, which automatically reads candidate CVs and notifies them of opportunities that suit them, is a huge improvement to the traditional job search journey, and impactful events like this highlight how important it is to stand out amongst the crowd.”



This is not the first time Zoek has gone above and beyond to help a candidate get noticed and find work. Last year, they ran a competition for people made redundant due to COVID-19. Winner James Pemblington had his CV placed on the back of a truck travelling up and down the country. Within 48 hours of the campaign going live, James successfully found a new job.



New York, NY, March 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- UK job seekers are given the chance to send their CV into space in celebration of Star Wars Day.

