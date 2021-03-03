Learning and Assessment Specialist’s Managing Director Chosen to Speak for Scotland

Press Releases eCom Scotland Press Release

As Scotland’s representative and a Women’s Enterprise Scotland Ambassador, Wendy will join speakers drawn from England, Wales and Northern Ireland to take part in a panel discussion celebrating women leaders from the tech, international trade, social responsibility and beverage sectors.



The speakers will cover topics including:

• Women in Tech

• Business response strategies in today's changing world of business

• Juggling leadership, family - and staying grounded

• How to challenge a conventional world

• Inclusion in action

• Sustainability in "COVID times"



“It’s always an honour, in any context, to be chosen to represent your country,” said Wendy Edie. “It’s a special honour to be able to represent Scotland’s many women business executives who’re playing such a vibrant and vital part in moving forward the Scottish economy in these challenging times.



“With eCom currently building both its reputation and its market share within the Canadian economy, this event is a great opportunity for us to further raise our profile among businesses that need leading-edge learning and assessment services.



“Moreover, importantly, I hope that the insights that I and my colleagues from the rest of the UK are able to provide, especially during the ‘question-and-answer’ session with the audience, will both inform and inspire all the participants to achieve even greater things in the future,” she added.



According to the BCCTC, which is based in Toronto, Canada, there is no fee to attend the International Women's Day Panel Discussions at this online event. For further information and to register to attend, visit the BCCTC website.



About eCom

About eCom

eCom creates innovative learning solutions – aimed at increasing learning engagement and driving productivity - to help organisations achieve their goals. With offices in Dunfermline, Scotland, and Athens, Georgia, in the USA, but with customers from around the world, eCom focuses on the delivery, tracking and reporting of workforce learning and development through innovative technologies. Its products and services address a range of workforce management, development and training challenges, including eLearning, online assessment, blended learning, competency management and accreditation.

