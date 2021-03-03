The Australian Army to Give an Exclusive Update on RAS Modernisation at Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems 2021

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group reports: A senior military representative from the Australian Army is set to give an exclusive briefing at the virtual conference this April.

London, United Kingdom, March 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems conference taking place virtually on the 12th and 13th April 2021, will host leading international military and RAS experts as they come together to discuss the latest trends, programmes, products, and strategies of RAS technology. Delegates will have the opportunity to network over five hours with more than eight different nations including: Australia, Estonia, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, the UK, the US, and more.

For those interested in attending the event, it is only £499 for military and government, and £999 for commercial organisations. Register at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/pr5

This year's agenda features an exclusive update from Colonel Robin Smith, SO1 Robotics and Autonomous Systems, Australian Army on "Leveraging the Advantages of RAS Technology for the Australian Army." The briefing will cover:

• Demonstrating the benefits of robotic systems in operations – A summary of the Australian RAS strategy

• The future of Australian RAS advancement using research and collaboration concepts

• Developments in the creation of an RAS Brigade and the integration of semi-autonomous IFVs

The full agenda can be viewed at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/pr5

The latest conference update includes Diehl Defence signing up to sponsor along with Safran Electronics & Defense and eight other sponsors, who are all set to host a virtual booth, a series of meetings, and briefings across two-days. Presentation details to be announce shortly.

Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems

12th - 13th April 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Sponsors and Exhibitors: Cognata, Diehl Defence, Domo Tactical Communications, FLIR Systems, Idan Drive, Milrem Robotics, QinetiQ, Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, Rheinmetall Canada, Rowden Technologies, and Safran Group

About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

