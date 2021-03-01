US Armed Forces to Present 5 Essential Safety Briefings at Defence Aviation Safety 2021

London, United Kingdom, March 01, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- SMi Group’s 3rd annual Defence Aviation Safety conference will convene virtually on the 21st – 22nd April 2021 to explore how the protection of lives and capability can be optimised within military aviation.
Attendees will hear from senior representatives from militaries across Europe, including the UK, the Netherlands, Finland, Hungary, Luxembourg and more, on how they are optimising their safety processes and striving for a safety-orientated culture. This year’s conference will also feature 5 safety presentations from the US Armed Forces.
Attendance is free for military and government personnel, and just £999 for commercial organisations. Interested parties can book online at: www.defenceaviationsafety.com/prcom4.
The US Air Force, US Army, US Army Aviation Center of Excellence and US Navy Safety Center will be covering vital topics at the event, such as advanced safety training, leadership, safety management systems, data analysis and more. Their presentations will be as follows:
1) US Air Force Safety Centre: Leading Safety Through a Culture of Reporting, Data Analysis, and Risk Management Tools
Presented by Major General John Rauch, Commander US Air Force Safety Center, US Air Force
2) Safety Functions and Priorities for USAF Air Force Command
Presented by Colonel Anthony Kleiger, Director of Safety, Air Combat Command, US Air Force
3) The US Army Combat Readiness Centre (USACRC): Optimizing Aviation Safety Through Advanced Leadership and Safety Management Systems
Presented by Colonel Ronald Ells, Deputy Commander US Army Safety Center, US Army
4) How More Advanced Aviation Safety Training Can Help Drive Safety Across the US Army Rotary Fleet
Presented by Colonel George G. Ferido, Brigade Commander, US Army Aviation Center of Excellence
5) US Navy Safety Centre: Maximising Safety for Naval Platforms and Systems
Presented by Rear Admiral Fredrick Luchtman, Commander, US Navy Safety Center
As the only online event specifically focused on defence safety for the military aviation community, Defence Aviation Safety 2021 is an essential event for those seeking a unique opportunity to meet leaders and experts and share best practice that will save lives and protect capability.
The full speaker line-up, brochure and agenda are available at www.defenceaviationsafety.com/prcom4.
Defence Aviation Safety 2021
21st – 22nd April 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
Gold Sponsor: BAE Systems
Sponsor: Robin Radar Systems
For sponsorship enquiries contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0)207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk
For media enquiries contact Lauren Pears on +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or Lpears@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.