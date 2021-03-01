Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: US Armed Forces to Present 5 Essential Safety Briefings at Defence Aviation Safety 2021

SMi Group Reports: The US Air Force, US Army, US Navy Safety Center and more will be speaking at Defence Aviation Safety 2021, taking place virtually on the 21st – 22nd April 2021.

London, United Kingdom, March 01, 2021 --(



Attendees will hear from senior representatives from militaries across Europe, including the UK, the Netherlands, Finland, Hungary, Luxembourg and more, on how they are optimising their safety processes and striving for a safety-orientated culture. This year’s conference will also feature 5 safety presentations from the US Armed Forces.



Attendance is free for military and government personnel, and just £999 for commercial organisations. Interested parties can book online at: www.defenceaviationsafety.com/prcom4.



The US Air Force, US Army, US Army Aviation Center of Excellence and US Navy Safety Center will be covering vital topics at the event, such as advanced safety training, leadership, safety management systems, data analysis and more. Their presentations will be as follows:



1) US Air Force Safety Centre: Leading Safety Through a Culture of Reporting, Data Analysis, and Risk Management Tools

Presented by Major General John Rauch, Commander US Air Force Safety Center, US Air Force



2) Safety Functions and Priorities for USAF Air Force Command

Presented by Colonel Anthony Kleiger, Director of Safety, Air Combat Command, US Air Force



3) The US Army Combat Readiness Centre (USACRC): Optimizing Aviation Safety Through Advanced Leadership and Safety Management Systems

Presented by Colonel Ronald Ells, Deputy Commander US Army Safety Center, US Army



4) How More Advanced Aviation Safety Training Can Help Drive Safety Across the US Army Rotary Fleet

Presented by Colonel George G. Ferido, Brigade Commander, US Army Aviation Center of Excellence



5) US Navy Safety Centre: Maximising Safety for Naval Platforms and Systems

Presented by Rear Admiral Fredrick Luchtman, Commander, US Navy Safety Center



As the only online event specifically focused on defence safety for the military aviation community, Defence Aviation Safety 2021 is an essential event for those seeking a unique opportunity to meet leaders and experts and share best practice that will save lives and protect capability.



The full speaker line-up, brochure and agenda are available at www.defenceaviationsafety.com/prcom4.



Defence Aviation Safety 2021

21st – 22nd April 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only



Gold Sponsor: BAE Systems

Sponsor: Robin Radar Systems



For sponsorship enquiries contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0)207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries contact Lauren Pears on +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or Lpears@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. London, United Kingdom, March 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group’s 3rd annual Defence Aviation Safety conference will convene virtually on the 21st – 22nd April 2021 to explore how the protection of lives and capability can be optimised within military aviation.Attendees will hear from senior representatives from militaries across Europe, including the UK, the Netherlands, Finland, Hungary, Luxembourg and more, on how they are optimising their safety processes and striving for a safety-orientated culture. This year’s conference will also feature 5 safety presentations from the US Armed Forces.Attendance is free for military and government personnel, and just £999 for commercial organisations. Interested parties can book online at: www.defenceaviationsafety.com/prcom4.The US Air Force, US Army, US Army Aviation Center of Excellence and US Navy Safety Center will be covering vital topics at the event, such as advanced safety training, leadership, safety management systems, data analysis and more. Their presentations will be as follows:1) US Air Force Safety Centre: Leading Safety Through a Culture of Reporting, Data Analysis, and Risk Management ToolsPresented by Major General John Rauch, Commander US Air Force Safety Center, US Air Force2) Safety Functions and Priorities for USAF Air Force CommandPresented by Colonel Anthony Kleiger, Director of Safety, Air Combat Command, US Air Force3) The US Army Combat Readiness Centre (USACRC): Optimizing Aviation Safety Through Advanced Leadership and Safety Management SystemsPresented by Colonel Ronald Ells, Deputy Commander US Army Safety Center, US Army4) How More Advanced Aviation Safety Training Can Help Drive Safety Across the US Army Rotary FleetPresented by Colonel George G. Ferido, Brigade Commander, US Army Aviation Center of Excellence5) US Navy Safety Centre: Maximising Safety for Naval Platforms and SystemsPresented by Rear Admiral Fredrick Luchtman, Commander, US Navy Safety CenterAs the only online event specifically focused on defence safety for the military aviation community, Defence Aviation Safety 2021 is an essential event for those seeking a unique opportunity to meet leaders and experts and share best practice that will save lives and protect capability.The full speaker line-up, brochure and agenda are available at www.defenceaviationsafety.com/prcom4.Defence Aviation Safety 202121st – 22nd April 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlyGold Sponsor: BAE SystemsSponsor: Robin Radar SystemsFor sponsorship enquiries contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0)207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries contact Lauren Pears on +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or Lpears@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/prcom4



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend