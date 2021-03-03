Swab-its® Car Care Detailing Swabs Now Available at Walmart Stores

Press Releases Super Brush LLC Press Release

Swab-its all-purpose detailing swabs are now available at most Walmart stores in the United States.

“Swab-its continues to grow its partnership with Walmart,” said Misty McGinnes, General Manager at Super Brush LLC. “After a very successful launch of Gun-tips® in the Sporting Good section, Walmart has added our brand-new Car Care Detailing Swabs to the Automotive section of their stores.”



“Our Car Care Detailing Swabs are an all-purpose foam swab that are safe for delicate jobs on cars, motorcycles, boats, RV’s, and ATV’s,” McGinnes added.



Swab-its Car Care Detailing Swabs are perfect for removing dirt, dust, and grime from a variety of areas including air vents, cup holders, knobs and buttons, seat seams, cracks, and crevices. The ultra-soft foam heads are lint-free and made with durable plastic handles and are washable and reusable with soap and water.



Swab-its Car Care Detailing Swabs are available today at most Walmart stores across the United States for $9.99, which includes 14 washable and reusable cleaning swabs. Learn more today by visiting your local Walmart.



About Super Brush and Swab-its:



Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From applicators to cleanroom compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collected samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics, and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485:2016 certified, FDA registered.



Swab-its® is a registered trademark of Super Brush LLC in the United States and/or other countries.



Michael Lecrenski

413-543-1442



www.superbrush.com

mlecrenski@superbrush.com



