Operation Food Search Nutrition Manager Named State Policy Representative

Carmen Berry selected to serve on the Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Board.

St. Louis, MO, March 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Carmen Berry, Manager of Nutrition Education Programs at Operation Food Search (OFS), was recently appointed as State Policy Representative for the Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (MOAND) board.

As a member of the public policy team, Berry is responsible for tracking state legislative issues relevant to nutrition and health while establishing relationships with key legislators. She will handle communication with members regarding current legislative issues that affect Missouri nutrition and dietetics technicians.

The Missouri Academy - which is the largest group of registered, licensed dietitians in the state of Missouri - is the advocate of the dietetic profession serving the public through the promotion of optimal nutrition, health and wellbeing.

"This is the perfect opportunity to stay informed about new legislative information that affects the dietetics profession," said Berry. "This role complements my background and experience while enabling me to learn more about health policies that surround food and nutrition."

Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization located at 1644 Lotsie Blvd. that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 27 Missouri and Illinois counties and the city of St. Louis.

Rochelle Brandvein

314-726-5355



www.operationfoodsearch.org



