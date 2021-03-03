Registration Now Open for Ashton College’s Free Immigration CPD Seminar (March 25, 2021)

Join a panel of immigration experts as they discuss the latest changes to the Family Class and Business immigration. The speakers will also share strategies for handling these types of immigration cases in 2021. Ashton College is known for delivering high-quality educational content that strives to always be ahead of the curve in the rapidly changing world of immigration matters, and this event will continue to deliver on that high standard.

The Law Society of Saskatchewan has pre-approved this event for 4 CPD credits. The Law Society of British Columbia has approved this event for 4 CPD hours and recommends that lawyers and paralegals consider including this course as a CPD learning activity in their annual Continuing Professional Development Plan.



Join a panel of immigration experts as they discuss the latest changes to the Family Class and Business immigration. The speakers will also share strategies for handling these types of immigration cases in 2021. Ashton College is known for delivering high quality educational content that strives to always be ahead of the curve in the rapidly changing world of immigration matters, and this event will continue to deliver on that high standard.



The event features distinguished speakers who are leaders in their respective areas of Immigration in Canada and are well known in their practices. Expert panel includes Andrew Wlodyka, Neven Djuricic, Maken Mahour, Dominic Therrien, and Ron MacKay. Ron MacKay will be taking on the role of emcee and event moderator for the evening.



This event is free to attend. Attendees must register in advance to reserve their spot for the event. This immersive event will be delivered live online, allowing attendees to connect to the speakers from anywhere with an internet connection for a rich learning experience.



Anyone interested in these immigration topics – from prospective students to practicing professionals – is invited to register for this event today. Expand your knowledge of these subjects and join a robust dialogue on important issues surrounding immigration in Canada.



About Ashton College

