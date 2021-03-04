FDB Panel Fittings Specialist Cabinet and Enclosure Hardware from DIRAK

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases FDB Panel Fittings Press Release

FDB are pleased to announce that their high-quality service package of panel and electrical enclosure hardware now includes the expanding DIRAK hardware range for specialist metal/plastic fabricators, including panel builders and OEMs.

Isleworth, United Kingdom, March 04, 2021 --



As a specialist distributor, FDB Panel Fittings are proud to provide probably the UK’s largest range of locks, hinges, handles and accessories for virtually all industrial applications. This supply process continuously focuses on their ability to provide a friendly personal service based on detailed product knowledge and experience with an extensive product range. This encompasses everything from cable management support systems to cabinet hinges, enclosure gasketing and locking systems, with many stainless steel variants and anti-vandal handle designs. Extensive UK stock-holding means they expect to deliver most items direct from their warehouse.



Explains Gary Miles MD “as the Panel Fittings division of FDB Electrical Ltd. – with a background in the specialist panel building industry – we naturally grew our business together with panel builders serving the controls industry – but this soon developed into a wider market place so that we are equally at home with the sourcing and supply of the more specialist products for a huge variety of industrial and defence related applications. A major part of that growth has involved ever closer relationships with manufacturers like DIRAK who ensure that we can provide our customers with the best and latest hardware technology.”



The FDB ethos is simple “quality products coupled with quality service” and has been the cornerstone of their success over very many years – which is a perfect match for DIRAK who focus on the individual application requirements of specific industrial sectors, in order to develop the perfect solution. This includes hinging and latching solutions with the best materials, superior design and functionality which meet the requirements of the application environment.



For example, DIRAK have created specially designed, high-quality polished stainless-steel products to meet the strict hygienic standards of the food processing industry, and they developed solutions for the transportation industry/sector which meet the vibration resistance and fire protection requirements.



In addition, FDB/DIRAK offer solutions for sheet-metal fabrication, rail transportation, Infrastructure projects, Data centres, network cabinets and IT.



