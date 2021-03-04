Newly Released: Mobile Whip Antenna Solutions for LMR & Public Safety Networks

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mobile Mark, Inc. Press Release

Mobile Mark has a wide range of traditional Land Mobile Radio whip-style mobile antennas, and brand new to this antenna line is the Wideband A1811WB(S) and the UHF A15HD450WBB whip antenna.

Both whip antennas eliminate inter-operability issues and ensure superior bandwidth coverage without sacrificing signal performance. The no-tune wideband design eliminates the need to install multiple antennas to cover various VHF or UHF frequency bands. Their wideband antennas reduce installation costs and ensure superior coverage at all desired frequencies.



The A1811WB(S) Wideband Series Antenna operates in the 136-174 MHz range with a gain of 3 dBi. This antenna is available in both a solid base style (A1811WB) and shock spring style (A1811WBS) version. This antenna style has a power handling capacity of 200 watts all housed in a small, rugged, aesthetically pleasing reliable package.



The A1811WB(S) measures 21.25” (54cm) in height with a 1.38” (35mm) diameter and is a premium heavy-duty mobile antenna. It is manufactured using high-quality corrosion resistant materials and finishes to protect against the harshest outdoor environments. The antenna has an omni-directional pattern and is vertically polarized for 50Ω impedance match. It mounts with a standard NMO mount which provides an excellent moisture resistant seal.



The new Wideband UHF A15HD450WBB Whip Antenna covers all 381- 520 MHz and uses the finest corrosion resistant materials and finishes available. This model is available in a black or Brite finish. The base is triple plated chrome brass. In addition, it has a large insert molded low loss coil form and a spring-loaded contact.



This UHF antenna features a great price to performance ratio. This antenna also mounts with a standard NMO mount which provides an excellent moisture resistant seal. The A15HD450WBB measures 21” (53cm) Tall with a 1.38” (35mm) diameter.



Common applications for both newly released whip antennas include but are not limited to Law Enforcement, Land Mobile Radio & Public Safety. As Michael Berry, President & CEO explained, “We know our Public Safety officials need dependable equipment, and reliable communications products are an important part of this. That is why we are so proud of our Made-in-the-USA mobile whip antennas.”



Their entire line of Mobile Whip antenna solutions is available now and you can view full product details on the Mobile Mark website.



(Comtelco Antennas is now a Mobile Mark Brand.)



About Mobile Mark, Inc.



Mobile Mark Antenna Solutions designs and manufactures site, mobile and device antennas for 30 MHz – 6 GHz. Applications include GPS Tracking & Fleet Management, Cellular 4G LTE, 5GReady, WiFi, RFID, Public Safety FirstNet, M2M, Industrial IoT, IoT, Smart City Networks and Autonomous & Connected Cars. Engineering and custom design services are available. Mobile Mark’s global headquarters, which include research facilities and manufacturing plant, are located near Chicago, IL. An additional manufacturing and sales facility is located near Birmingham, UK. For further information, visit the company website: www.mobilemark.com.



