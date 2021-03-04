PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
St. Louis Area Diaper Bank

St. Louis Area Diaper Bank Hires Operations and Finance Manager


Nicole Ekblad brings extensive experience to Missouri nonprofit.

St. Louis, MO, March 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank recently appointed Nicole Ekblad as Operations and Finance Manager. In this position, she will develop and implement strategic systems for the agency’s warehouse, office operations, finance and human resource functions. Her responsibilities include overseeing the organization’s processes in terms of quality, productivity and efficiency.

Prior to joining St. Louis Area Diaper Bank, Ekblad served as the Director of Operations for a nonprofit religious organization. She previously worked as the Associate Director of Operations for a nonprofit alliance that focused on marginalized communities in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Ekblad earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Non-Profit and Ministry Leadership from Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“Nicole brings an extensive skill set to this position, which will enable her to play a key role in identifying operational and financial opportunities that directly affect our overall mission,” said St. Louis Area Diaper Bank Executive Director Muriel Smith. “Her experience, along with her passion for community service, makes her a true asset to both our organization and the region.”

The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank collects and distributes diapers to local low-income families who lack access to this critical resource. The nonprofit—which has distributed nearly 3 million diapers through its more than 50 partner organizations to 55,000 families since its inception in 2014—raises awareness about the causes and consequences of diaper need in the St. Louis community.

The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank is a member of the National Diaper Bank Network. The organization launched the St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies, an allied program of the National Alliance for Period Supplies, in 2020 and currently serves 10,000 menstruating individuals. For more information, call (314) 624-0888.
