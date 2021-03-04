MarketDesk Partners with the CMA Group to Distribute Premier Global Agribusiness Big Data

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MarketDesk Press Release

New York, NY, March 04, 2021 --(



CMA Group, encompassing CMA and SAFRAS & Mercado is headquartered in Brazil specializing in integrated technology solutions across financial, agricultural and livestock telecommunications and data center markets. CMA Group is a major player supporting participants in the agricultural sector where its data, analysis and expertise play a critical role in pricing across the globe.



The MarketDesk partnership with the CMA Group will forge initial focus on its agribusiness with emphasis on the rising demand in the global soybean market. Last spring, Brazil surpassed the United States as the leading soybean producing country with a volume in the range of 126 metric tons.



While Brazil exports more than half of soybeans among the four leading exporting countries globally, the others being the United States, Argentina and Paraguay, domestic demand is rising emphasising the international pricing time sensitive demands around the world.



“We are very pleased to have our market data distributed through MarketDesk. CMA Group, SAFRAS & Mercado is the largest Brazilian and Latin American agricultural big data and we believe that this partnership will bring a special opportunity for market professionals to closely monitor exclusive content such as physical agricultural prices, currency quotes, and real-time news that moves the world markets and analysis made by a team of experts in the segments of soy, corn, coffee, sugar, cotton, wheat, beef, chicken, pork, rice, beans and bioenergy,” said Raphael Juan, Director of Markets at the CMA Group.



Echoing his pleasure with the new CMA Group partnership, MarketDesk CEO Brice Hamon stated, “The CMA Group’s global agribusiness requires superior real-time data for the fluctuations across international agricultural markets. MarketDesk will execute to these demanding requirements with its proprietary technology on the desktop and via real-time mobile capability marking a major milestone in its partnership with the CMA Group.”



MarketDesk is making its singular technology platform available to the CMA Group via its revolutionary support model previously unavailable to the global market data industry. Its exclusive group of content partners seek to leverage MarketDesk’s technology and streamline execution to their end user consumers.



About CMA

CMA Group is a Brazilian multinational company involved in developing high-tech solutions for the financial, commodities, education, telecommunications and data center markets since 1973. Headquartered in Brazil with nine subsidiaries, plus additions in the United States, other Latin American countries and Europe, CMA Group currently serves customers in thirty-five countries.



About MarketDesk



