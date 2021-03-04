Henderson Franklin Welcomes Community Association Lawyer Colby Keefe



Keefe is also a seasoned speaker and provides continuing education and board certification courses to condominium association managers. She also understands the nuances of association operations and has established strong relationships with Board members, management firms, and community association industry professionals as a member of the Community Association Institute.



Real Estate department chair Amanda Barritt is pleased by the growth of her team. She shares:



“We are thrilled to have Colby join our real estate team. Having concentrated on association law during most of her career, Colby brings a vast amount of experience and enthusiasm to serve our clients’ diverse array of issues.”



Keefe obtained her undergraduate degree at Flagler College and her Juris Doctorate at the University of Georgia School of Law. She is past president of the St. Johns Association for Women Lawyers, and in 2020, the Florida Association for Women Lawyers named her a “Leader in Law.”



Keefe will be based out of the firm’s Fort Myers office and may be reached at Colby.Keefe@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1184.



About Henderson Franklin

Fort Myers, FL, March 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that attorney Colby Keefe joined the Real Estate Department. She also has experience in condominium and homeowners' association law. Keefe endeavors to provide clients with clear and understandable counsel on a broad range of association issues including interpretation and amending of governing documents, contracting with vendors, zoning ordinances, liability policies, collections, foreclosures, and compliance with applicable state and federal laws such as the Fair Housing Act.

