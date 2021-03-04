Blume TV Enters Global Ad Sales Partnership with Unruly Media

Press Releases Blume Media Group Press Release

Blume TV (www.blume.tv), today announced it has entered a global ad sales partnership with leading premium global media company Unruly Group.

Blume adds a key free-to-the-viewer ad-supported component with Unruly to Blume TV’s offering, which is currently comprised of independent films, documentaries, to pop culture related premium lifestyle and entertainment content. In an advertising world that is increasingly powered by data targeting capabilities, Blume TV is uniquely placed as both a free and subscription-based advertising partner.



“Our collaboration with Unruly Media delivers an optimally localized relationship and trusted team for advertisers in around the globe,” said Gavin Atkins, EVP, Blume. “We’re excited to be partnering with a premium emerging brand as a critical complement to our service which will help deliver a better experience to our growing audiences worldwide.”



“Blume is a burgeoning video streaming service, and emerging leader in ad-supported video-on-demand, with a strong increase in hours of view time in February alone representing a 260 % increase year-over-year,” said Kaley Reid, of Blume TV. “The technology behind Blume’s offering has enabled the business to rapidly build its audience across regions. We are excited that Unruly is part of our growth journey as we continue to grow, and to have the opportunity to connect brands and advertisers to Blume TV’s outstanding prospects in the marketplace.”



Blume TV is currently available in the U.S, U.K, Canada and Latin America on Roku, Android and iOS mobile devices. The service will also be launching soon on Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, and Hisense TVs globally. Consumers can also watch Blume TV content on the web at blume.tv



Blume Media officially entered into the agreement with Unruly Media, with Unruly representing Blume in Ad sales, in January 2021.



About Blume Media

Jessica Lambert

310-853-8700



https://blume.tv



