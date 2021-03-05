Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe 2021 to Feature Updates and Insight on the BOXER Multi-Role Armoured Vehicle

SMi Group Reports: ARTEC, NATO Support and Procurement Agency and OCCAR will be providing updates on the BOXER programme at Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe 2021.

Budapest, Hungary, March 05, 2021 --(



Thought of as the "next generation of multi role armoured vehicles," BOXER can operate in high intensity conflict, rapid reaction peace support, and in humanitarian operations worldwide, providing improved capabilities, performance and protection than any other vehicle in its class.



NATO Support and Procurement Agency and OCCAR will be providing updates on the development and production of BOXER, as well as insight on the vehicle's capabilities.



Not only this, but ARTEC, who will be sponsoring the event, will also be providing a briefing on the vehicle. As ARTEC is responsible for the BOXER development programme for Germany, the Netherlands, Lithuania and the United Kingdom, they will be able to provide unique insight into the vehicle.



Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe will be taking place online as a virtual conference on 17th – 18th May 2021. Interested parties can book online at: www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/prcom3.



The presentations on BOXER will be as follows:



1) “BOXER – Looking Ahead”



BOXER - truly international

State of the art capabilities

"The sky is the limit"

"Leverage the growth potential"

"Cross the gap"

"Firepower, protection and mobility"



Presented by Mr Stefan Lischka, Managing Director, ARTEC GmbH.



2) “Developing the Next Generation of Multi Role Armoured Behicles – The BOXER”



Updates from the BOXER Systems Group – NSPA & OCCAR

BOXER IFV capabilities

The development and series production for the current and future vehicle types

The In-Service Support of the BOXER fleet



Presented by Mr Marc Nuijten, BOXER System Group Manager, Air and Land Combat Systems Programme Office (LM), NATO Support and Procurement Agency and A Senior Representative, BOXER Programme Division, OCCAR-EA.



As Central & Eastern Europe's most focused armoured vehicles event, this is an essential event for those wanting to learn and network within the field.



The full speaker line-up, brochure and agenda is available at www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/prcom3.



Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe 2021

17th – 18th May 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only



Gold Sponsor: John Cockerill

Sponsor: ARTEC



For sponsorship enquiries contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0)207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries contact Lauren Pears on +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or Lpears@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/prcom3



