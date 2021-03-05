Adoptions From The Heart Goes Virtual Again with 2nd Annual Virtual Find Their Footing 5K Race

Press Releases Adoptions From The Heart Press Release

Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) was founded in 1985 by Maxine Chalker, social worker, and fellow adoptee. Like many children born and placed for adoption during the 1950s, Maxine grew up with little information about her birth parents. It was Maxine’s dream to give adoption a new face by breaking down the barriers and taking some of the mystery out of the adoption process. AFTH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a safe, loving home for children and offer comprehensive, high-quality services to adoptive families, birth parents, and children. The agency is licensed in PA, NJ, DE, CT, VA, and NY. Wynnewood, PA, March 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH), a nonprofit, open-adoption agency is hosting their annual Find Their Footing 5K Race. The race will take place during the weekend of Friday, April 23 to Sunday, April 25, 2021.This event marks the second year the race has gone virtual in light of COVID-19. Traditionally held in person, the agency opted to adapt the 5K so that everyone can safely participate and raise funds for one of AFTH’s most impactful causes.The 5K race supports AFTH’s Programs and Services for Birth Parents. The fund serves to assist AFTH’s parents with meeting their essential needs such as rent payments, utilities, gas, and grocery bills. As the event name suggests, AFTH strives to help Expecting and Birth Parents in need find their footing.Those wishing to participate can register for the event online at https://afth.org/events/find-footing-5k/. Registration for adults is priced at $15. All runners will receive a medal for their participation. Participants will be able to purchase t-shirts for the 5K. Parents can register their children, aged 10 years and under, for $5. Each child will receive a certificate along with their medal.Runners are welcome to share pictures and videos of themselves completing the race on social media. AFTH hopes to see many runners share their support for the agency and Birth Parents.About Adoptions From The HeartAdoptions From The Heart (AFTH) was founded in 1985 by Maxine Chalker, social worker, and fellow adoptee. Like many children born and placed for adoption during the 1950s, Maxine grew up with little information about her birth parents. It was Maxine’s dream to give adoption a new face by breaking down the barriers and taking some of the mystery out of the adoption process. AFTH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a safe, loving home for children and offer comprehensive, high-quality services to adoptive families, birth parents, and children. The agency is licensed in PA, NJ, DE, CT, VA, and NY. Contact Information Adoptions From The Heart

Mayra Herrera

610-642-7200



https://afth.org/



