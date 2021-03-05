Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Coral Springs Regional Chamber of Commerce Press Release

Receive press releases from Coral Springs Regional Chamber of Commerce: By Email RSS Feeds: CSCCR Chamber Holds First Diversity and Inclusion Summit

After the many controversial incidents that occurred across the nation last year, the Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce elected to take on a bigger role in educating the local business community about diversity, equity, and inclusion with a 2 hour virtual summit. The Chamber successfully held its first Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Summit on Friday, February 26th, from 9 to 11 am, presented by Fiserv.

Coral Springs, FL, March 05, 2021 --(



Throughout the event, guests were divided into breakout rooms within Zoom to discuss the prompted topics, such as “How can you ensure your workplace is inclusive?” with a post-breakout discussion held shortly thereafter with all attendees in order to provide feedback on what they discussed. The event closed with an open forum Q & A for the guests to engage with all panelists and closed with a message from Vice Mayor Simmons that stated that Black History, although only highlighted in the month of February, is our shared American history and should be discussed year round, and that an inclusive workplace is beneficial to all.



The summit highlighted the many different ways to build an inclusive business culture in Coral Springs, Coconut Creek, and beyond. The Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber remains committed to all types of businesses as we believe that diversity leads to innovation and economic growth in our community. As a follow up to the event, the Chamber plans to host additional Diversity-centered initiatives that will promote inclusion and equity going forward in 2021 and beyond. For those interested in either participating or sponsoring a Diversity event, contact the Chamber.



About the Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce:



The Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce, recently integrated with the Coconut Creek Chamber Council, cultivates business relationships and economic growth through networking, advocacy, access & education and acts as the premier business resource in North Broward. Our primary objective is to create a climate of growth and success in which all businesses in Coral Springs, Coconut Creek and surrounding areas can prosper regardless of size or industry. Through our advocacy efforts the Chamber represents the voice of business in the Coral Springs & Coconut Creek. We provide leadership opportunities and business building initiatives that focus on the critical priorities of business in our local area. By leveraging the support, talent, and resources of our members, the Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce connects business leaders to each other and helps to improve the economic vitality of life for everyone. We offer a wide array of networking and educational programs designed to promote business as well as serving as a resource for businesses. Members of the Chamber will enhance the credibility and visibility of their business and be included in a group of successful, friendly, and likeminded business leaders. Coral Springs, FL, March 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The event was moderated by Coral Springs Vice Mayor Joshua Simmons, who is the first African-American commissioner in Coral Springs’ history and the keynote speaker was Secretary Alphonso R. Jackson, former US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development who served under 43rd US President George W. Bush. Guest panelists for the event included Chevara Orrin of Collective Concepts LLC, Rene Cantu of Equality Florida, Carla Harris of The People Institute, as well as Neil Wilcox and Leslie Pearce of Fiserv. Each panelist delivered a talk on topics such as subtle discrimination, how diversity makes your business more profitable, building an inclusive organizational culture and more. “From a personal perspective, I realized that many of us are unaware of subtle discrimination in the workforce or how inclusivity really can make a business more innovative and profitable,” Brief said. “I believe education is the key to increasing equity in our community and our D.E.I (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) task force wants the chamber to be a leader in this effort.”Throughout the event, guests were divided into breakout rooms within Zoom to discuss the prompted topics, such as “How can you ensure your workplace is inclusive?” with a post-breakout discussion held shortly thereafter with all attendees in order to provide feedback on what they discussed. The event closed with an open forum Q & A for the guests to engage with all panelists and closed with a message from Vice Mayor Simmons that stated that Black History, although only highlighted in the month of February, is our shared American history and should be discussed year round, and that an inclusive workplace is beneficial to all.The summit highlighted the many different ways to build an inclusive business culture in Coral Springs, Coconut Creek, and beyond. The Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber remains committed to all types of businesses as we believe that diversity leads to innovation and economic growth in our community. As a follow up to the event, the Chamber plans to host additional Diversity-centered initiatives that will promote inclusion and equity going forward in 2021 and beyond. For those interested in either participating or sponsoring a Diversity event, contact the Chamber.About the Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce:The Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce, recently integrated with the Coconut Creek Chamber Council, cultivates business relationships and economic growth through networking, advocacy, access & education and acts as the premier business resource in North Broward. Our primary objective is to create a climate of growth and success in which all businesses in Coral Springs, Coconut Creek and surrounding areas can prosper regardless of size or industry. Through our advocacy efforts the Chamber represents the voice of business in the Coral Springs & Coconut Creek. We provide leadership opportunities and business building initiatives that focus on the critical priorities of business in our local area. By leveraging the support, talent, and resources of our members, the Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce connects business leaders to each other and helps to improve the economic vitality of life for everyone. We offer a wide array of networking and educational programs designed to promote business as well as serving as a resource for businesses. Members of the Chamber will enhance the credibility and visibility of their business and be included in a group of successful, friendly, and likeminded business leaders. Contact Information Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce

Gulie Carrington

954-752-4242



www.csccrchamber.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Coral Springs Regional Chamber of Commerce Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend