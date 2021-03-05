Multiple Patients Benefit from Engel & Völkers Blood Drives

Press Releases Engel & Völkers Press Release

Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Engel & Völkers Belleair are committed to supporting the local communities. This prompted the partnership with OneBlood. Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach License Partner, Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro stated, “This year’s blood drive was even more successful than last year’s! We were pleased with the amount of support and donations given by our shop’s advisors and the local community.”



Each unit of donated blood can save up to three lives. “We were honored to have the OneBlood Big Red Bus at our shop. Our advisors, customers, and those who stopped by to donate truly contributed to a wonderful cause,” states Engel & Völkers Belleair License Partner, Kelly Montgomery-Kepler.



To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Belleair and its team of advisors, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com.



About Engel & Völkers



Brandi Thomas

727-565-7971



madeirabeach.evrealestate.com

cherie.pattishall@evrealestate.com



