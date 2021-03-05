Mr. Jim's Pizza Business is Booming and the Best Topper of All - More Jobs

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Scientology Media Productions Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, March 05, 2021 --(



It’s no secret the restaurant business across the nation has been decimated by the pandemic. In Texas alone, 10,000 restaurants have closed their doors and unemployment levels hit record highs - so the 200 new jobs created is cause for celebration in itself.



“I’m thrilled to be able to provide these jobs and expand in this time of darkness,” said Jim. “My staff are making huge bonuses - their income is practically doubled and they are over the moon.”



Back in 2006, Jim sensed the future appeal of online ordering. MrJims.Pizza was the first pizza chain in the nation to offer that option to its customers, and Jim credits that early decision and his implementation of Hubbard Administrative Technology as the main drivers of his company’s incredible success.



“At the beginning of the pandemic, we were thankful just to stay open. I’m blessed for this past year’s success amid the tragedy. Sales keep going up, we’re starving for employees and actually have another five locations slated to open this year.”



Now, with over 50 locations throughout the nation and sales increasing exponentially, it’s safe to say you can add pizza to the list of what is essential during a pandemic.



Find out more about Jim Johnson’s secret recipe for success in his episode of Meet a Scientologist.



Meet A Scientologist airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.



The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.



