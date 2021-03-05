Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Speedify Press Release

Receive press releases from Speedify: By Email RSS Feeds: Speedify Supports Internet Freedom in Myanmar; Provides VPN to 500,000 Users

Hundreds of thousands in Myanmar have turned to Speedify to encrypt their data, improve their internet connections and access the free and open internet.

Philadelphia, PA, March 05, 2021 --(



“In the beginning of February 2021, a military junta deposed the democratically elected members of Myanmar's ruling party, which led to an accelerated deterioration of internet freedoms,” said Alex Gizis, CEO of Connectify. “The new authorities ordered telecom operators to regularly switch off the internet and impose sweeping restrictions on websites, services and apps to stifle free speech. We knew we needed to help preserve internet freedom.”



Since mid-February, the internet has been turned off nightly nationwide from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. MMT. When the internet is available, specific websites and social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram have been blocked, with the number of blocked sites increasing.



Speedify deeply believes that access to a free and open Internet should be considered a basic human right. At the beginning of the conflict, it began providing users in Myanmar with free 50 GB per month accounts to Speedify, the only VPN and connectivity tool that lets people use all their internet connections at once.



Since then, 500,000 users have used Speedify to access services that would otherwise be blocked, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp. And with the internet generally less stable than it was pre-coup, it has maintained connections during service interruptions during the day. Those are the reasons why roughly 3% of the internet-using population has chosen Speedify as their VPN.



Massive spikes in usage and installs occurred on February 7 and February 13. Users in Myanmar have tended to primarily connect to servers in India, Singapore, and the U.S., but they have used over 370 different servers in total to access the internet services they need.



The company previously provided free data to users in Iran, Cuba, and Venezuela who face similar government censorship, and will continue to support internet freedom in the future.



Additional Resources



Read Speedify's recent blog post detailing Myanmar’s Speedify usage: https://speedify.com/blog/unblock-internet/updated-myanmar-internet-shutdown-stats/



For a full breakdown of how governments censor the internet, read Speedify's brief guide: https://speedify.com/blog/unblock-internet/internet-censorship-guide-circumvent/



Connect with the Speedify community on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook



About Connectify

Connectify creates apps that allow people to do more with their Internet connections. Its products include Speedify, the VPN that uses all your internet connections at once; Connectify Hotspot, the first software-only virtual router; Pingify, a mobile network diagnostics tool for iOS and Android to test the reliability of Wi-Fi, cellular and VPN connections; and EdgeWise Connect, a native iOS app that rescues users from the edge of Wi-Fi. It continues to innovate by developing and designing apps that have one thing in common: they make your Internet better.



www.connectify.me Philadelphia, PA, March 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Connectify today announced it is providing access to the free and open internet to Speedify users in Myanmar who have faced censorship from the country’s military.“In the beginning of February 2021, a military junta deposed the democratically elected members of Myanmar's ruling party, which led to an accelerated deterioration of internet freedoms,” said Alex Gizis, CEO of Connectify. “The new authorities ordered telecom operators to regularly switch off the internet and impose sweeping restrictions on websites, services and apps to stifle free speech. We knew we needed to help preserve internet freedom.”Since mid-February, the internet has been turned off nightly nationwide from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. MMT. When the internet is available, specific websites and social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram have been blocked, with the number of blocked sites increasing.Speedify deeply believes that access to a free and open Internet should be considered a basic human right. At the beginning of the conflict, it began providing users in Myanmar with free 50 GB per month accounts to Speedify, the only VPN and connectivity tool that lets people use all their internet connections at once.Since then, 500,000 users have used Speedify to access services that would otherwise be blocked, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp. And with the internet generally less stable than it was pre-coup, it has maintained connections during service interruptions during the day. Those are the reasons why roughly 3% of the internet-using population has chosen Speedify as their VPN.Massive spikes in usage and installs occurred on February 7 and February 13. Users in Myanmar have tended to primarily connect to servers in India, Singapore, and the U.S., but they have used over 370 different servers in total to access the internet services they need.The company previously provided free data to users in Iran, Cuba, and Venezuela who face similar government censorship, and will continue to support internet freedom in the future.Additional ResourcesRead Speedify's recent blog post detailing Myanmar’s Speedify usage: https://speedify.com/blog/unblock-internet/updated-myanmar-internet-shutdown-stats/For a full breakdown of how governments censor the internet, read Speedify's brief guide: https://speedify.com/blog/unblock-internet/internet-censorship-guide-circumvent/Connect with the Speedify community on Instagram, Twitter and FacebookAbout ConnectifyConnectify creates apps that allow people to do more with their Internet connections. Its products include Speedify, the VPN that uses all your internet connections at once; Connectify Hotspot, the first software-only virtual router; Pingify, a mobile network diagnostics tool for iOS and Android to test the reliability of Wi-Fi, cellular and VPN connections; and EdgeWise Connect, a native iOS app that rescues users from the edge of Wi-Fi. It continues to innovate by developing and designing apps that have one thing in common: they make your Internet better.www.connectify.me Contact Information Speedify

Bhana Grover/James Gerber

215-854-8432



speedify.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Speedify Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend