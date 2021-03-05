SottoPelle® Recognizes Taylor Smith, PA-C, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and His Quality Care for His Patients

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SottoPelle Therapy Press Release

SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).

Idaho Falls, ID, March 05, 2021 --(



Taylor Smith, PA-C, grew up in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and completed his studies as follow:



- Attended Idaho State University for undergraduate education, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish Language and Literature while simultaneously completing pre-requisite coursework for physician assistant programs.



- Graduated from Idaho State University in 2014.



- Attended graduate school in Lillington, North Carolina, where he attended Campbell University from 2016-2019 and earned a dual master’s degree in Public Health and Physician Assistant Practice.



- A board-certified Physician Assistant through the NCCPA and hold a membership with the American Academy of Physician Assistants.



Taylor Smith, PA-C, returned to his home-town upon graduation and started working at The Healing Sanctuary in Idaho Falls in October of 2019. The Healing Sanctuary Integrative Medical Clinic has extensive services from family medicine, women's health, aesthetics, and an IV Infusion center. Taylor Smith, PA-C, is bilingual and enjoys any opportunity to work with the Spanish-speaking community.



Taylor Smith, PA-C says, “He joined SottoPelle® as they are one of the stand-out leaders in bioidentical hormone replacement. SottoPelle® is wonderful to work with, and offers the support, the help you need and have incredible resources for optimizing good patient outcomes. SottoPelle® is extremely flexible in their subscription options and provides the opportunity for clinics to excel in profitability and success.”



Taylor Smith, PA-C, has had the opportunity to provide BHRT for more than a year and finds it amazing to see how much patients regain their quality of life. Taylor Smith, PA-C says, "Men and women have reported many improvements in their energy levels, better sleep, improved moods, increased libido, and returning to feeling more youthful. The long-term benefits of hormone replacement are also impressive. From improved bone density to lipid-lowering capabilities, they make sense. They are convenient to the patient and have the best delivery system that mimics the body's most physiological release."



When Taylor Smith, PA-C, is not working, he enjoys spending time with his wonderful wife and two daughters. They enjoy doing home projects together and are self-proclaimed DIYers. Taylor Smith, PA-C, also enjoys exploring new places, traveling, photography, and as a family, they are also very involved in their faith of religion which brings them peace and happiness.



"We are proud to be associated with Taylor Smith, PA-C, whom we have trained to understand the best practices of BHRT," states CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of SottoPelle®.



"We are thrilled to have Taylor Smith, PA-C, and his practice as a Provider of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care."



View additional information about Taylor Smith, PA-C, or to contact the office, please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/doctors/taylor-smith-pa-c



Provider Information:

Taylor Smith, MSPH, PA-C

187 E. 13TH Street

Idaho Falls, ID 83404

(208) 497-0500



Company Information:

SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com



Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.



Contact: SottoPelle® Marketing Team

Phone: 323-986-5100

marketing@sphrt.com



Carol Tutera

323-986-5100



SottoPelleTherapy.com



