Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Praxis Global Alliance Press Release

Receive press releases from Praxis Global Alliance: By Email RSS Feeds: 2020 a Record Year for VC/PE Investments on the Back of Large Investments in Telecom & Retail: Praxis Report on a Y-o-Y Basis, Investments Grew Six Percent

US$ 41 billion invested across 831 VC/PE deals in 2020 (vs US$ 39 billion across 916 deals in 2019); ~81 percent of total deal value was invested in > US$ 100 million bucket; Early and growth-stage deals dominated the deal flow with 82 percent of the total deals in 2020; Telecom followed by retail received the highest funding through VC/PE firms at 27 percent and 15 percent of the total deal value respectively.

New Delhi, India, March 06, 2021 --(



According to Praxis Global Alliance, a global management consulting and advisory firm’s annual deals pulse report, 2020 recorded VC/PE investments worth US$ 41 billion across 831 deals. The surge in deal value was primarily supported by telecom and retail segments with Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail alone receiving US$ 16 billion VC/PE investment.



The first-of-its-kind research report "India Investments Pulse 2020" is supported by rich insights from 125+ VC/PE investors on the evolution of the VC/PE ecosystem, changes across deal-making, fundraising, exits as well as their overall outlook for 2021.



The top 10 takeaways for 2020 from the analysis include:



1. India has a strong macro-economic outlook and has been resilient during COVID: Expected to be the third-largest economy by 2030

2. Deal activity in public markets remained strong despite COVID: 43 IPOs, US$ 3.6 billion raised through IPOs, 1.15x growth in benchmark indices

3. 2020 was a record year for private markets: US$ 41 billion invested across 831 VC/PE deals in 2020 against US$ 39 billion in 2019

4. While telecom and retail received the highest funding in 2020, investors expect technology & internet (consumer apps), healthcare & life sciences, and SAAS/cloud/AI/analytics to become more attractive in the next few years

5. Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail were the top-funded companies receiving US$ 16 billion of VC/PE investment (US$ 26 billion of total private investment)

6. 2020 saw lower exit activity with 148 exits worth US$ 5.1 billion in 2020, down from 197 exits worth US$ 9.2 billion in 2019

7. Fundraising activity in 2020 remained lukewarm with US$ 5.4 billion raised in 2020 against US$ 7.6 billion in 2019, as a result, VC/PE dry powder stood at US$ 9.7 billion at the end of 2020 against US$ 12.2 billion in 2019

8. Investors have an optimistic outlook for the VC/PE environment in 2021  More than 60 percent of investors expect the overall VC/PE scenario across fundraising, deal activity at different stages, and exits to improve in 2021

9. 50+ international and 20+ Indian investors made their first Indian VC/PE investment in 2020

10. India added 14 unicorns in 2020 alone and is home to 37 active unicorns as of December 2020



Madhur Singhal, Managing Partner and CEO, Praxis Global Alliance shared, “Indian private market is going strong with a record investment of US$ 41 billion in 2020 despite COVID. India’s private equity and venture capital landscape has truly matured and has proven resilient in fueling India’s economic growth. This India Investments Pulse 2020 report is the most comprehensive analysis of trends in the VC/PE landscape as this also includes insights from 125+ VC/PE investors. We are committed to partner with industry participants, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and strategic acquirers to serve this space in a differentiated manner.”



This report is intended to provide industry stakeholders (VC/PE funds, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers) an overall perspective on Indian private market investments in 2020. In this report, the authors have discussed how the Indian macro-economic outlook is expected to evolve. They have conducted an in-depth analysis of the various trends in Indian VC/PE deal-making including sectoral, deal size, and stage distribution.



About Praxis: Praxis Global Alliance is the next-gen management consulting and business research services firm revolutionizing the way consulting projects are delivered. It delivers practical solutions to the toughest business problems by uniquely combining domain practitioner expertise, AI-led research approaches, and digital technologies. The company operates four business units including Praxis Global Alliance Financial Investor Group (FIG) offering pre-deal support, commercial due diligence, post-acquisition value creation, Praxis Global Alliance Business Enablement and Transformation (BET) for practitioner-led business advisory and consulting, PGA Labs focused on technology-led business and market research and tools, and PraxDigital™ delivering data engineering & analytics, AI, OpenData and visualization solutions to clients across verticals. Present in 4 locations in India and Singapore, Praxis Global Alliance works with C-suite to the front-line executives across business streams helping them with end-to-end business enablement, organizational transformation, and revenue maximization support in an agile environment.



For more details please visit: http://www.praxisga.com/



About PGA Pulse: We at PGA Pulse, closely monitor trends in the key sectors that are driving the growth of the Indian economy. We maintain multiple databases, trackers, and dashboards to follow and keep tabs on the critical metrics including customer acquisition, user engagement, user feedback, value chain margins, profitability.



Our clients use our capabilities to generate competitive/market insights for the sectors they operate in, sectors they want to expand to, or the sectors of interest for their portfolio companies. New Delhi, India, March 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- 2020 has been a historical year with COVID impacting all geographies and industries. However, despite COVID, the Indian growth story remains strong. India is expected to be the third-largest economy by 2030 with a GDP of US$ 7 trillion in 2030. It has seen robust activity both in public and private markets.According to Praxis Global Alliance, a global management consulting and advisory firm’s annual deals pulse report, 2020 recorded VC/PE investments worth US$ 41 billion across 831 deals. The surge in deal value was primarily supported by telecom and retail segments with Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail alone receiving US$ 16 billion VC/PE investment.The first-of-its-kind research report "India Investments Pulse 2020" is supported by rich insights from 125+ VC/PE investors on the evolution of the VC/PE ecosystem, changes across deal-making, fundraising, exits as well as their overall outlook for 2021.The top 10 takeaways for 2020 from the analysis include:1. India has a strong macro-economic outlook and has been resilient during COVID: Expected to be the third-largest economy by 20302. Deal activity in public markets remained strong despite COVID: 43 IPOs, US$ 3.6 billion raised through IPOs, 1.15x growth in benchmark indices3. 2020 was a record year for private markets: US$ 41 billion invested across 831 VC/PE deals in 2020 against US$ 39 billion in 20194. While telecom and retail received the highest funding in 2020, investors expect technology & internet (consumer apps), healthcare & life sciences, and SAAS/cloud/AI/analytics to become more attractive in the next few years5. Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail were the top-funded companies receiving US$ 16 billion of VC/PE investment (US$ 26 billion of total private investment)6. 2020 saw lower exit activity with 148 exits worth US$ 5.1 billion in 2020, down from 197 exits worth US$ 9.2 billion in 20197. Fundraising activity in 2020 remained lukewarm with US$ 5.4 billion raised in 2020 against US$ 7.6 billion in 2019, as a result, VC/PE dry powder stood at US$ 9.7 billion at the end of 2020 against US$ 12.2 billion in 20198. Investors have an optimistic outlook for the VC/PE environment in 2021  More than 60 percent of investors expect the overall VC/PE scenario across fundraising, deal activity at different stages, and exits to improve in 20219. 50+ international and 20+ Indian investors made their first Indian VC/PE investment in 202010. India added 14 unicorns in 2020 alone and is home to 37 active unicorns as of December 2020Madhur Singhal, Managing Partner and CEO, Praxis Global Alliance shared, “Indian private market is going strong with a record investment of US$ 41 billion in 2020 despite COVID. India’s private equity and venture capital landscape has truly matured and has proven resilient in fueling India’s economic growth. This India Investments Pulse 2020 report is the most comprehensive analysis of trends in the VC/PE landscape as this also includes insights from 125+ VC/PE investors. We are committed to partner with industry participants, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and strategic acquirers to serve this space in a differentiated manner.”This report is intended to provide industry stakeholders (VC/PE funds, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers) an overall perspective on Indian private market investments in 2020. In this report, the authors have discussed how the Indian macro-economic outlook is expected to evolve. They have conducted an in-depth analysis of the various trends in Indian VC/PE deal-making including sectoral, deal size, and stage distribution.About Praxis: Praxis Global Alliance is the next-gen management consulting and business research services firm revolutionizing the way consulting projects are delivered. It delivers practical solutions to the toughest business problems by uniquely combining domain practitioner expertise, AI-led research approaches, and digital technologies. The company operates four business units including Praxis Global Alliance Financial Investor Group (FIG) offering pre-deal support, commercial due diligence, post-acquisition value creation, Praxis Global Alliance Business Enablement and Transformation (BET) for practitioner-led business advisory and consulting, PGA Labs focused on technology-led business and market research and tools, and PraxDigital™ delivering data engineering & analytics, AI, OpenData and visualization solutions to clients across verticals. Present in 4 locations in India and Singapore, Praxis Global Alliance works with C-suite to the front-line executives across business streams helping them with end-to-end business enablement, organizational transformation, and revenue maximization support in an agile environment.For more details please visit: http://www.praxisga.com/About PGA Pulse: We at PGA Pulse, closely monitor trends in the key sectors that are driving the growth of the Indian economy. We maintain multiple databases, trackers, and dashboards to follow and keep tabs on the critical metrics including customer acquisition, user engagement, user feedback, value chain margins, profitability.Our clients use our capabilities to generate competitive/market insights for the sectors they operate in, sectors they want to expand to, or the sectors of interest for their portfolio companies. Contact Information Praxis Global Alliance

Diksha Bhutani

935-413-7148



www.praxisga.com

Tower 1A, DLF Corporate Park, 204, Second floor, Block 1, Sector 24, Gurugram, Haryana 122002



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Praxis Global Alliance Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend