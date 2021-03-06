The US Army to Give an Exclusive Update on the Next-Generation Combat Vehicle at Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems 2021

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group Reports: Brigadier General Richard Coffman of the US Army Futures Command will be giving a key briefing at the virtual conference in June.

London, United Kingdom, March 06, 2021 --(



SMi Group’s 6th Annual Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems Conference, convening virtually on the 2nd – 3rd June 2021, will feature an exclusive briefing on the next-generation combat vehicle from Brigadier General Richard Coffman, Director of the Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross Functional Team, US Army Futures Command.



Interested parties can register for the conference at £499 for military and government personnel and just £999 for commercial organisations on http://www.fav-ws.com/pr2



Brigadier General Richard Coffman will be presenting on "Expanding Traditional AFV Weapon Capabilities to Guarantee the Battlefield Dominance of the Next Generation Combat Vehicle," which will discuss:



- Providing an overview of the current work of Next Generation Combat Vehicles Cross Functional Team

- Maximising weapon system effectiveness to allow American Soldiers to dominate the future battlefield

- Integrating enhanced targeting systems to utilise artificial intelligence and sensors to autonomously engage hostile targets

- Discussing the future development priorities for the NGCV CFT



In an interview, he states “We are not going to put a nail in a single requirement until we have to...That allows the industry to continue to innovate.” *



The virtual meeting is an essential calendar date for those wanting to gain insight into a set of strategies and solutions that will advance their team’s future capability.



The full speaker line-up, brochure and agenda are available at http://www.fav-ws.com/pr2



Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems

2nd and 3rd June 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Sponsored by John Cockerill



SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. Please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.



For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



*Source: fedscoop.com



About SMi Group:

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.fav-ws.com/pr2



