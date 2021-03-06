Just Under 2 Weeks Until SMi’s 2nd Annual AI in Drug Delivery 2021, Sponsored by CAS, Dassault Systèmes and Gero

London, United Kingdom, March 06, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- There is just under two weeks to go until SMi’s 2nd Annual AI in Drug Delivery Conference which will convene virtually on the 15th and 16th March 2021.
It is crucial for scientific researchers to stay on top of the latest advancements, technologies and processes related to artificial intelligence in drug discovery. Covering hot topics like machine learning techniques for improving early drug discovery, effective prediction of ADMET properties, data quality, and innovative applications of AI for undruggable targets, this conference has gathered experts representing top organisations to share their key insights at the virtual conference.
With less than 2 weeks to go, interested parties can register at £999 for vendors and commercial firms and £499 for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
SMi Group is delighted to be working with a number of industry experts from within the field of AI in drug discovery and are proud to welcome the sponsors of the conference, CAS, Dassault Systèmes & Gero. Speaking over the two-day event, all sponsors will be exhibiting at the virtual conference where they will showcase their latest products and solutions to the industry's ongoing challenges. Adding to their expertise at this year’s comprehensive and cutting-edge agenda, presentations will be as follows:
Day One - Combining Machine learning and Molecular Modelling for enhanced Active learning in small-Molecule Drug Design
Presented by Ton van Daelen, BIOVIA Life Sciences Portfolio Director at Dassault Systèmes and Scott Bembenek, Founder, CEO, CSO, Denovicon Therapeutics.
Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Their world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported bringing value to over 220.000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries.
Day Two - Discover New Chemistry with more Efficient Exploration of Chemical Space
Presented by Yugal Sharma, Senior Director, Services at CAS.
CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, specializes in scientific information solutions to help R&D organizations globally plan, innovate, and protect their innovations, and predict how new markets and opportunities will evolve. With more than 110 years' experience, CAS are leaders of the industry.
Day Two - How does AI help to utilize Genetic, Transcriptomic And Clinical Data for Target Identification in Complex Diseases?
Presented by Peter Fedichev, CEO and Founder at Gero.ai
Gero is the next-gen AI drug discovery company utilizing real-world big clinical, genetic (WES), and molecular data from vast human cohorts instead of animal models to help their partners create revolutionary medicines against complex diseases.
The full speaker line up, brochure and agenda is available at http://www.ai-indrugdiscovery.com/pr5
Sponsored by: CAS, Dassault Systems and Gero
